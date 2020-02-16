Pierce Casper had to wipe his eyes a couple of times to clearly see what the scoreboard at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation and Wellness Center read.
The Dubuque Senior 12th grader shaved nearly a second off his seed time in the 100-yard breaststroke to finish sixth in 58.86 at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet on Saturday afternoon.
Casper posted the highest finish by a Dubuque swimmer and scored all 13 team points for the Rams, who finished 25th. Hempstead, behind Tate Billmeyer’s eighth in the 100 breaststroke, took 26th with 12 points.
“I didn’t know I could jump another second, because I gave it everything I had last week at districts,” Casper said. “I was super surprised by my time today and the fact I finished sixth and got all-state.
“It was kind of surreal standing on the podium. As happy as I was last week, I was even happier today. I couldn’t stop smiling.”
Casper won the Clinton District title in 59.78 last Saturday and landed the No. 7 seed for state. Iowa City High’s Forrest Frazier won the state title in 53.15, which earned automatic all-American honors.
“It was awesome to see Pierce shave almost a full second off what we thought was an incredible time last week,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “He wanted it. Last week, he was out in front the whole race and didn’t have anyone to push him. Today, he was in that 5-6-7-8 spot and had plenty of people to chase down. He gutted it out.”
Billmeyer joined Casper on the podium after swimming a 59.17 and holding onto his No. 8 seed in the breaststroke. Billmeyer, a senior, took fourth at state in 59.56 a year ago.
“I can’t be too disappointed, because I went that much faster this year than I did last year,” Billmeyer said. “It speaks to how competitive it was today and how much faster everyone has gotten. It’s actually kind of cool to be a part of it.”
Hempstead’s other point came from sophomore George Holesinger, who finished 16th in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.26. The Mustangs just missed scoring with a trio of 18th-place finishes: Nick Dolphin, Billmeyer, Aiden Yaklich and Mathias Chamberlain with a 1:43.20 in the 200 medley relay; Holesinger with a 48.46 in the 100 freestyle; and Chamberlain with a 4:52.51 in the 500 freestyle.
Holesinger, Yaklich, Billmeyer and Chamberlain took 19th in 3:21.18 in the 400 free relay, and Holesinger, Yaklich, Dolphin and Chamberlain took 21st in 1:31.59 in the 200 free relay.
“We had a great day,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “Our two seniors, Tate and Mathias, went out with a couple of lifetime bests, and the guys who will be back next year got some great experience in an incredibly fast meet. We’ll be looking to add to the tradition of Mustang swimming next season.”
Senior placed 17th in the 200 medley relay behind Gavin Hall, Brian Day, Josh Rusch and Casper, who went 1:42.97. Hall took 21st in the 100 backstroke in 55.17. And Rusch, Cole Wolbers, Matteo Barzagli and Hall finished 22nd in the 400 free relay in 3:25.41.
“The guys dug down deep and swam for their teammates, and that carried the day for us,” Huff said. “We didn’t just hold or improve on our seeds, we dropped time, which is hard to do because we put so much into districts last week.”
Iowa City West scored 262.5 points to win the team championship in a meet that saw state records fall in the first four races. Ankeny finished second with 236 points.