Western Dubuque • Sr. • Middle Hitter
Stats: 323 kills, 575 attempts, .470 kill efficiency, 106 blocks, 34 digs, 28 aces.
Honors: Iowa Class 4A first team all-state; Class 4A Northeast all-district; Unanimous All-MVC Valley Division first team.
Bottom line: While many players stepped up for the Bobcats this season, perhaps none more than Lansing. She was the go-to swing for WD in its return to the 4A state semifinals for the fourth straight year, averaging 3.2 kills per set. She had 23 kills in two state matches to land on the 4A state all-tournament team.
West Delaware • Sr. • Outside Hitter
Stats: 269 kills, 831 attempts, .224 kill efficiency, 338 digs, 52 aces, 28 assists, 14 blocks.
Honors: Iowa Class 4A first team all-state; Class 4A Northeast all-district; Unanimous All-WaMaC Conference East Division first team.
Bottom line: Schulte had a terrific follow-up season after leading the Hawks to a 3A state title last fall. While their goal fell short in the move to 4A by losing to state runner-up Clear Creek-Amana in the regional finals, Schulte did it all for West Delaware. She led the Hawks in digs, aces and was a close second in kills.
Beckman Catholic • Sr. • Right Side
Stats: 302 kills, 728 attempts, .246 kill efficiency, 131 digs, 61 aces, 39 blocks, 19 assists.
Honors: Iowa Class 2A honorable mention all-state; Class 2A Northeast all-district; All-River Valley Conference North Division first team.
Bottom line: Lansing took the leadership role for the Trailblazers this fall and ran with it, leading Beckman through a perfect run and RVC North Division title in their first season in the league. Lansing averaged 3.1 kills per set and cracked the top 40 in the state in ace serves. She’ll continue her career at Wartburg.
Galena • Soph. • Outside Hitter
Stats: 399 kills, 808 attempts, .494 kill efficiency, 226 digs, 40 blocks, 19 aces, 11 assists.
Honors: IVCA Class 1A first team all-state; Unanimous All-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division first team.
Bottom line: In the spirit of her older sisters, Katie and Maggie, Gracie Furlong became another Furlong hitting beast in the Galena pipeline. She helped set a program record with 38 wins in averaging an amazing 5 kills per set. She also led the team in digs and is receiving plenty of NCAA Division I interest already.
Hempstead • Sr. • Middle Hitter
Stats: 170 kills, 338 attempts, .337 kill efficiency, 77 blocks, 40 digs, 39 aces, 7 assists.
Honors: Iowa Class 5A East all-district; Unanimous All-MVC Valley Division first team.
Bottom line: Despite battling through a leg injury, Kurth made her presence known at the net like few others in the MVC. She averaged nearly a block every set, while also leading the team in aces and finished a close second in kills. She’ll continue her career at NCAA Division II Truman State.
Dubuque Senior • Sr. • Outside Hitter
Stats: 300 kills, 705 attempts, .247 kill efficiency, 95 digs, 41 aces, 20 blocks, 4 assists.
Honors: All-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division second team.
Bottom line: With Class 5A state champ Iowa City Liberty and 4A champ Cedar Rapids Xavier in the MVC Mississippi Division, Watters receiving second team is misleading. She averaged 3 kills per set, and there’s a reason the Ram student section screamed “Boom!” every time Watters took a swing.
Galena • Sr. • Setter
Stats: 788 assists, 9.7 assists per set, 109 digs, 39 kills, 27 blocks, 21 aces.
Honors: IVCA Class 1A second team all-state; Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division Most Valuable Player.
Bottom line: Townsend received MVP honors from her conference, and valuable might be the best way to describe the do-it-all setter. Not only did she run the Galena offense with expert efficiency, Townsend’s leadership was crucial in conference and regional titles.
Platteville • Sr. • Outside Hitter
Stats: 238 kills, 815 attempts, .292 kill efficiency, 415 digs, 31 aces, 17 assists, 10 blocks.
Honors: All-Southwest Wisconsin Conference first team.
Bottom line: Nies closed a remarkable career with the Hillmen with another strong campaign. Not only was she a force on offense, but Nies thrived on defense with an impressive 3.6 digs per set. Her play, and leadership, was pivotal in the Hillmen claiming another regional title and playing in sectionals.
