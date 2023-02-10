Scales Mound may be one of the smallest towns in Illinois, but the Hornets are kings of the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference again.

Charlie Wiegel scored 17 points and Scales Mound held off Stockton, 54-50, on Friday night in Scales Mound to clinch the outright NUIC West Division championship for the second consecutive season.

