06062023-beckmanvsseniorbaseball5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Beckman Catholic’s Luke Schieltz makes a running catch earlier this season in Dyersville.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Beckman Catholic baseball team received quite the unexpected surprise Tuesday night on the ride home from Manchester.

After winning the Iowa Class 2A Substate 4 championship and earning a 20th trip to the state tournament, the No. 3-ranked Trailblazers learned that four-time defending state champion and top-ranked Van Meter lost in its substate final. So did second-ranked Wellman Mid-Prairie.

Recommended for you

Tags