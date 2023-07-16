DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Beckman Catholic baseball team received quite the unexpected surprise Tuesday night on the ride home from Manchester.
After winning the Iowa Class 2A Substate 4 championship and earning a 20th trip to the state tournament, the No. 3-ranked Trailblazers learned that four-time defending state champion and top-ranked Van Meter lost in its substate final. So did second-ranked Wellman Mid-Prairie.
That left Beckman as the top seed for the eight-team state tournament this week in Carroll. But that also comes with a caveat.
The six-time champion Blazers (22-9) will meet eighth-seeded Pella Christian (18-16) at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals. That means a likely meeting with ace pitcher Corbin Westercamp, who no-hit Van Meter for 7 2/3 innings in the substate final and owns an 8-3 record, 2.09 ERA and a whopping 104 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings this season.
“Obviously, winning a state championship is the goal going over there, but it also does mean something to be the No. 1 seed,” said first-year Beckman coach Ryan Mabe, an all-stater with the Blazers as a senior in 2008. “But Westercamp 100% gets our attention. No hitting the No. 1 team in the state says a lot, and 104 strikeouts is an absurd number.
“We’re going to have to battle the whole game. It sounds like, when he gets on a roll, he just keeps going, so we’re going to have to find a way to move the ball around, disrupt his rhythm and get guys on base so he has to labor a little more than just striking everybody out and no-hitting us.”
The Blazers have experience on their side.
Beckman reached the state semifinals a year ago before falling to eventual champion Van Meter. And several veterans return from that squad.
“It feels great to be going back to state, because that’s what we’ve been working toward all season and it’s been a pretty big goal of ours,” senior leadoff man Luke Schieltz said Tuesday night. “We’re not done yet. We’re going to stay focused, keep working throughout this week and see how much noise we can make in Carroll.
“The thing we learned last year is you can’t make it out to be too big. It’s just another game. Most of our guys were there last year and understand what it’s like – that long drive over to Carroll and how to get through it. Going last year is definitely going to help us a lot.”
Beckman had Van Meter on the ropes in last year’s semifinals. But the Bulldogs scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie and held on for a 9-4 victory, then handled Estherville Lincoln Central, 10-0, in the championship game. Van Meter had been to state six consecutive years prior to 2023.
“The big thing is you have to compete every pitch, and you can’t hold back in any inning,” said Beckman senior ace Nate Offerman, who has gone 9-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings. He shares the state lead in wins with 11 other pitchers. “We can’t let up, because it leads to big innings like Van Meter had on us last year.
“At the beginning of this year, I didn’t think we’d be this good because we lost a lot of key guys last year. But I have a lot of confidence in this team, and I definitely think we can win it all.”
The Blazers hit their stride at the most-important time of the season while winning the River Valley Conference’s North Division championship in their first season in the league after departing the WaMaC Conference. Beckman outscored its first three postseason opponents by a combined 29-3 to earn consecutive trips to Carroll.
Mabe said his team went through a swing-and-miss phase early in the season and a pop-up phase in the middle of the year before finding an offensive groove. Now, the Blazers focus on putting the ball in play, pressuring the defense and capitalizing on defensive mistakes.
“At the beginning of the year, we weren’t doing the best and we weren’t hitting the ball like we’re capable,” No. 8 hitter Dylan Recker said. “All of the sudden, we started working together. Our defense has always been really good, but then our bats came around.
“We’ve shown a lot of growth and gotten so much better offensively these last how many games. We have a lot more confidence going into the state tournament than we did at the beginning of the year.”