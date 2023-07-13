It was far from a masterpiece.
But for Dubuque Wahlert, it was the most picturesque win all season.
In a game littered with mental mishaps, fortunate breaks, and ebbs and flows all the way through, Dubuque Wahlert surged out to a big lead and held off a late charge from DeWitt Central to take down the upset-minded Sabers, 7-4, in the Class 3A Substate 4 championship game on Wednesday at Petrakis Park.
The No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles (29-13) clinched their ninth trip to the summer state tournament in program history and fifth in the last nine years.
“At the end of the day, we had more runs after 21 outs,” Wahlert head coach Kory Tuescher said. “Win lose, draw, ugly, or anything in between, we’re glad we’re the ones going to Iowa City.”
The Class 3A state tournament kicks off Monday at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.”
The win was especially sweet, given the Sabers ended Wahlert’s 2022 season in the substate semifinals.
“Getting these guys just seemed fitting,” Wahlert senior Jack Walsh said. “They didn’t quit tonight. Give them credit, but we wanted this one pretty badly.”
Behind just three hits through three innings, the Golden Eagles seized a 5-0 advantage. Seamus Crahan’s pop fly that drifted into no-man’s land put Wahlert ahead, 2-0, after one.
Will Specht drove in two in the second when his sharply hit ball skipped under the Sabers’ shortstop’s glove. Patrick Fitzgerald scored in the third when DeWitt failed to handle a grounder off the bat of Foti Rigopoulos.
It wasn’t pretty, but it was clutch. All five runs came with two outs in each frame.
“We got those all with two outs, so that was big,” Tuescher said. “Getting any type of lead like that early is always good.”
The Golden Eagles capitalized on four DeWitt Central walks, two errors and a hitbatsmen in their five-run surge. Conversely, while not at his best, Golden Eagles’ ace Bryce Rudiger was able to shut down consistent scoring threats from the Sabers over his five innings of work.
Rudiger walked five and hit two batters over his five innings of work, but most importantly, repeatedly put up zeros on the scoreboard.
“I give credit to Bryce,” Tuescher said. “To continuously get out of those innings with no runs even though his pitch count was up, he persevered.”
Rudiger struck out six and left eight DeWitt baserunners stranded on the basepaths before departing after the fifth.
The Golden Eagles tacked on two more in the fifth behind an RBI groundout from Owen Wallace and a run-scoring single from Will Specht to make it 7-0. But the Sabers came to life an inning later.
Three hits, three walks, and two balks resulted in a four-run inning to cut the deficit to three.
“We came into the dugout after that inning and Tuesch said, ‘If I told you before the game that you would be up three after six innings, we would take that,’” Walsh said. “It almost felt like we were losing at that point, but him saying that kind of made us realize that we were still up in the game. It was all up to us at that point.”
Though he wasn’t credited with one on Wednesday, Walsh, the state-leader in saves, embraced his closer’s mentality over his 1 2/3 innings on the bump.
“It was a little different coming in there tonight with the way the game was going, but I kinda treated it like a save the whole way,” said Walsh, who struck out three of the four hitters he faced in the final frame to send his team to Iowa City.
Walsh was a sophomore on Wahlert’s 2021 team that suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the state title game.
“It was the bottom of the seventh and I was on the mound there,” Walsh said. “I’ve been itching to get back for two years now. I can’t wait to go back.”