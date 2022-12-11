Although they are young, there is no shortage of experience on the Cuba City girls basketball team.
The Cubans (6-0) return three starters, including a pair of first-team all-SWAL sophomores in Olivia Olson and Ella Vosberg. The duo combined for 31 points in Saturday’s 66-33 win over Denver in the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic at Loras College.
Olson finished the game with a team-high 17 points, while Vosberg added 14 and fellow sophomore Dea Crist netted 12.
“I think it’s every coach’s dream to have the level of skill and unselfishness that we have this season,” Cuba City coach Jason Derby said. “We are very fortunate to be a deep team where kids can come off the bench and not skip a beat.”
The Cubans used their full-court defense to spark their offense early, using steals by Vosberg, Olson and freshman Ashley Rower that resulted in layups en route to a 21-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We are a young team, but everyone is willing to work hard because everyone wants to win,” Olson said. “We got beat pretty badly by some teams last year, and we never want that to happen again. We want to be the team that is winning by 40 points.”
The Cubans’ defense continued to shine in the second quarter, holding the Cyclones (2-4) without a field goal as they took a commanding 45-13 lead into the second half.
Offensively, Cuba City saw Crist and Vosberg seated with two early fouls, allowing sophomore Emily Wiegman and senior Grace Cummins to contribute big points from the bench. Cummins would finish the game with nine points, while Wiegman added six. Rower also added eight points.
“When we get into foul trouble we know we can still have a solid five out there at any time,” Derby said. “These girls have worked hard in the offseason to have a strong season, and they all accept their roles. They are a great group to coach.”
The Cubans, who finished 18-9 last season and second in the conference behind eventual state champion Mineral Point, have big goals ahead of them.
“The whole group has bought in to what we are trying to do here,” Derby said. “They are all unselfish and accepting of whatever role they play. That’s the only way it works.”
The Cyclones were led by Macy Matthias with 12 points. Grace Hennessy, who came into the game averaging over 20 points per game, was held to just two field goals for six points.
“We knew Hennessy was their best player and we figured out that shutting her down took their offense away,” Olson said. “We want to do that to every team we face.”
