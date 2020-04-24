Five members of the Dubuque Fighting Saints earned spots on the United States Hockey League’s all-star teams, which were announced Thursday afternoon.
Riese Gaber and Erik Portillo received first-team accolades, Dylan Jackson made the second team, and Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle earned third-team recognition. They led the Saints to a 33-13-2 record for second place in the USHL behind only Chicago (41-7-1) and posted the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL.
“Erik and Riese were two of the drivers for our team every single night,” Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson. “They are deserving of this recognition. As they will both be greatly missed in Dubuque, we look forward to following their success in the future.”
Gaber, a 5-foot-8, 164-pound forward from Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, led the USHL in goal scoring with 34 in 47 games and set Dubuque’s Tier I era record with 56 in 108 games covering two seasons. The University of North Dakota recruit finished tied for eighth on the USHL scoring chart with 55 points and accumulated 105 points in 108 games over two seasons.
Portillo, a 6-6, 224-pound goaltender from Goteborg, Sweden, led the USHL with a 2.11 goals against average and ranked third with a .915 save percentage, the highest by a Dubuque goalie in the Tier I era. The University of Michigan recruit went 19-5-1 with one shutout in 27 games in his only season with the Saints and received the USHL goalie of the week award on Nov. 19. The Buffalo Sabres selected him in the third round, 67th overall, in last summer’s NHL Draft.
“Roommates Riese and Erik were fantastic this season,” Saints head coach Oliver David said. “This is well deserved recognition for their ability to deliver consistent game changing performances.”
Dylan Jackson, a 5-9, 155-pound forward from Oakville, Ontario, tied Gaber for eighth on the USHL scoring chart with 21 goals and 55 points in 48 games this season. The Northeastern University recruit tallied 34 goals and 99 points in 110 games over his two seasons in Dubuque.
“It is special and exciting being recognized for this team,” Dylan Jackson said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my great teammates, coaches and the entire Dubuque organization.”
Ty Jackson, a 5-8, 150-pound forward and Dylan Jackson’s twin brother, tied for fourth on the USHL scoring chart with 17 goals and 58 points in 48 games. Also a Northeastern recruit, he finished his two seasons in Dubuque with 32 goals and 98 points in 110 games.
The Jackson twins represented Dubuque in the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Lincoln, Neb., and shared the USHL forward of the week award earlier that season. They also landed on the USHL Scholar-Athlete Team last season.
“This is very exciting news for me, and I am honored to be recognized by the USHL,” Ty Jackson said of being named all-USHL. “I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for helping me achieve this accolade, and for making this season so memorable.”
Doyle, a 5-11, 164-pound native of Lynnfield, Mass., finished sixth in scoring by USHL defensemen with seven goals and 32 points in 48 games. The Boston University recruit became the first Dubuque defenseman in the Tier I era to record a hat trick, and he garnered back-to-back USHL defensemen of the week awards in December. The Los Angeles Kings selected Doyle in the sixth round, 157th overall, in last summer’s draft.
“Playing in the USHL for the Fighting Saints was an amazing experience that I will never forget,” Doyle said. “I owe so much to the incredible coaching staff, my great teammates, and Saints fans for making this year so memorable. Also, a huge shout out to my (Dubuque) Billet Family of the Year. Thank you, Edwards family, thank you Dubuque, thank you USHL.”
The first team included Chicago forward Brendan Brisson, Omaha forward Alexander Campbell, Tri-City defenseman Mitchell Miller and Chicago defenseman Owen Power.
The second team included Chicago forward Mathieu de St. Phalle, Youngstown forward Trevor Kuntar, Omaha defenseman Nash Nienhuis, Green Bay defenseman Mason Lohrei and Sioux Falls goalie Jaxson Stauber.
The third team included Muskegon forward Danil Gushchin, Sioux Falls forward Sam Stange, Lincoln defenseman Jordan Power and Madison goalie Christian Stoever.