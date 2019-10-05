The Stelzer family household has two first-team all-conference golfers to boast about.
Western Dubuque’s Jax and Davis Stelzer finished third and fourth, respectively, in the boys Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meets to earn first-team honors at Bunker Hill Golf Course on Friday.
Jax Stelzer shot a 71 in the second round of the divisional meet to earn a three-round total of 77-75-71—223. Davis Stelzer finished with a 77-75-72—224.
Bobcats teammate Casey Perrenoud placed 11th overall while Dubuque Senior’s Timmy Casey was tied for 14th to earn second-team honors. Fellow Rams Nate Obbink, Jake Woodward and Brady Schiesl earned honorable mention all-conference.
Western Dubuque finished third overall as a team after a 296 team score in the second divisional meet, which was tied for first with Cedar Falls on Friday. Senior placed sixth overall.
WOMEN’S volleyball
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 0 — At Kehl Center: Dubuque Hempstead grad Kasey Davis finished with a team-high 17 kills along with 19 digs as the Pride breezed through the first two sets and grinded to a 32-30 Set 3 clincher.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Klokow 3rd at Blugold Invite — At Eau Claire, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Zach Klokow finished in 25:06.1 to place third overall in the men’s Blugold Invitational meet hosted by UW-Eau Claire. The Pioneers finished 13th in the men’s meet and 15th in the women’s meet.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Pioneers’ Ash tied for 5th at WIAC championships — At Reedsburg, Wis.: UW-Platteville’s Markie Ash fired an 8-over 79 to put herself in a three-way tie in the Wisconsin Conference Championships at Reedsburg Country Club. The Pioneers placed fourth as a team with 333 strokes. UW-Whitewater won the title at 314.