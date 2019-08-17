FARLEY, Iowa — Eric Munson appreciates the skill set and physical testing scores that place Calvin Harris among the nation’s elite catchers in his age group.
Nationally renowned scouting service Perfect Game considers Harris the 56th-best overall prospect and the seventh-best catching prospect in the 2020 high school graduating class for the Major League Baseball Draft next June because of his soft hands, quick feet, strong arm, blocking ability and powerful bat. Under Perfect Game’s rating system, he earned the highest score of 10, which projects as a “potential very high draft pick and/or elite level college prospect.”
But there’s so much more to Harris that impresses Munson, who played nine seasons of Major League Baseball before retiring in 2009.
“The physical tools are the easy part to evaluate, and Calvin’s measurables are all really good,” said Munson, who has worked with Harris for six years since moving to Dubuque and opening his own baseball academy. “But the intangible qualities are what’s next level with him. You can trust him, and you know exactly what you’re going to get. Whether he’s 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, he’s going to be the exact same guy. That, to me, speaks louder than his tools.
“Calvin is still just kind of scratching the surface of his potential. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with him since he was a kid, and each year he gets better and better. You get excited about guys like that. Certain guys get stuck at some point or you can see what their ceiling will be, but with him, everything is still projectable because he hasn’t stopped progressing. He proves that every year.”
In addition to the eye test of competing in national showcases with the best players in his class, Perfect Game documents results from the physical testing measurables the Major League Baseball scouts covet.
Harris, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound left-handed hitting catcher from Western Dubuque High School, ranks in the upper 90th percentile in all of the key physical tools – a 6.68 second 60-yard dash time, a 96.91 mph throwing velocity, a 1.85-second pop-time (the quickness in catching the ball and throwing it to second base) and a 102 mph exit velocity of balls coming off his bat.
“His graduating class is unusually deep at the catching position, and Calvin is right there with the best of them,” said Jerry Ford, who founded Perfect Game in Cedar Rapids and oversaw its growth to a national presence. “He’s just so steady, and he has such a feel for the game because of his natural talent and his knowledge of the game.
“He’s just a good, solid kid, and he has great makeup. That’s something that’s becoming more and more important with Major League teams.”
In all likelihood, Harris will become the first Dubuque County baseball player to hear his name called in the Major League Baseball Draft since the San Diego Padres selected Colin Rea in the 12th round in 2011.
“The ability speaks for itself, but when teams get to know him as a person, he’s going to be a lot more appealing to them,” said former big league pitcher Jay Franklin, an Oklahoma-based MLB Players Association-certified agent who has coached Harris and serves as a family advisor to his parents, Scott and Juli. “Hopefully, those big league teams get to know him like I know him from coaching him. He just has to be himself, because he carries himself like a professional already.”
But, at least for now, the majority of his focus centers around helping Western Dubuque win as many baseball, football and basketball games as possible in the next school year.
“I feel pretty good about where I’m at in the process, but I still have a really long way to go,” said Harris, a University of Mississippi baseball recruit. “A really, really, really long way to go. I’ve been very fortunate to have had some wonderful opportunities the last few years, but it’s important to realize how much work is still ahead of me.
“I really try not to think about the rankings and whatnot. I’ll cross that bridge when I get there, if I get there. But, the most important thing for me is focusing on the here and now and having fun playing each and every night, no matter the situation.”
That focus earned Harris, who has started for the Bobcats since his eighth-grade season, the Telegraph Herald Baseball Player of the Year award for the second consecutive summer.
Harris led Western Dubuque to a 32-10 record and a second consecutive appearance in the Iowa Class 4A state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines. He also had to find a few different ways to help Western Dubuque win, because many opponents refused to let him beat them.
“He’s probably the best player in the state, if that’s even an argument anymore,” Western Dubuque senior all-state pitcher Sam Goodman said. “A lot of people questioned whether he was good enough to be on the varsity as an eighth grader or a freshman, and that puts a lot of weight on your shoulders.
“But he’s pretty much erased all of those doubts the last couple of years, because he’s just a flat-out gamer on the field, and he’s an awesome guy off it. He’s such an unselfish player who really only cares about helping his team win.”
SLOWING THINGS DOWN
Kyle Lehmann feels so much more confident on the mound with Harris behind the plate. The senior went 7-0 with a 2.93 ERA for the Bobcats this season.
“Calvin does such a great job of framing pitches and getting you that borderline call, which is something I’ve noticed when I’m not pitching to him,” Lehmann said. “He probably gets you 20 or 30 percent more strikes, which makes a huge difference.
“He’s just such a good leader behind the plate, and you feel so much more confident with him back there. If you’re struggling, he knows how to come out and calm things down. He just slows everything down.”
Harris learned that at an early age.
As a seventh grader, he filled in for the Farley semi-pro team that includes his father, Scott. Farley manager Paul Scherrman and Brian Breen gave the youngster an invaluable education on catching, and former Upper Iowa University standout Andy Seabrooke provided insight on how to get tough hitters out.
“There are so many talented players in semi-pro, and you can learn so much about what it takes to compete from them,” Harris said. “You see guys like Chase Kueter and Connor Grant who throw in the low 90s and have really good offspeed stuff, and you see guys who might not throw as hard but really know how to get you out. Those mental notes help you out so much, especially when you go to big showcases and compete against great talent.”
Munson noticed Harris’ adaptability last weekend, when he competed in the Perfect Game All-American Classic in San Diego.
“He doesn’t get the chance to catch guys who are throwing 95 (mph) very often, but he looked like he’d been doing it all summer,” Munson said. “At the next level, when he sees guys who throw 95 consistently, he’s going to be that much better at it.
“A lot of that has to do with the fact he’s so athletic for a catcher. He has such soft hands and great feet, so he can receive the ball, get in front of balls to block them and catch-and-throw.”
CHASING HIS DREAM
Harris earned the opportunity of a lifetime in early June, when he received an invitation to participate in the 19th annual Perfect Game National Showcase at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The event included 290 of the best players in his graduating class and served as a can’t-miss scouting opportunity for Major League Baseball.
And, yet, Harris had to think twice about going. He didn’t want to miss a doubleheader against Waterloo East, the bottom team in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
“I really didn’t like the idea of leaving my team behind, because I did it my eighth grade year and didn’t feel good about it at all,” Harris said. “As a captain, you don’t want to leave your team high and dry. The fact that we won both games while I was away made it a little easier to take.”
Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant gave Harris his blessing. His teammates nudged him to go to Arizona, as well, then responded by sweeping the Trojans by 20-1 and 13-0 scores.
“Calvin cares about his teammates as much as anybody, which is a sign of his character,” Bryant said. “He’s loyal to his teammates and he’s loyal to his school, so he did have second thoughts about going.
“But this is a big year for him. He really needed to go to get the exposure and prove himself against the best kids in the country. My belief, and the belief of most coaches at Western Dubuque, is we’re here to help kids chase their goals and reach their dreams. To me, it wasn’t even a decision. Yeah, you have to go.”
The Bobcats’ two wins aside, Harris savored every moment of performing on a Major League Baseball diamond against elite competition.
“It’s such an eye-opener because everyone there is extremely talented,” Harris said. “And it’s so educational, because you have an opportunity to sit down and talk to different players and different coaches who all have their different spins on certain techniques or mechanics or terminology.
“The more you can soak up like a sponge, the better. You’re always trying to find something that works for you. What makes those showcases so neat is you build friendships guys you’re going to see at different showcases or events down the road.”
Two months later, Harris did see several of those top prospects again. He earned invitations to play in the prestigious Area Code Games in Long Beach, Calif., and the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.
Harris’ baseball education began with Major League exposure at an early age. For seven years, beginning at age 7, he attended the Doyle Baseball Camps operated by former big leaguers Blake, Denny and Bryan Doyle.
At the same time, Harris developed athletically by playing for the Iowa Barnstormers AAU basketball team from fourth through eighth grades.
“That’s such a great program, and they play against some of the top teams in the country,” Scott Harris said. “You really learn how to compete when you have to make that free throw with 10 seconds left in the game or you’re playing against teams that are loaded with Division I talent.”
ALWAYS IMPROVING
Michael Zweifel has a slight issue with Harris’ work ethic. Sometimes, the kid simply works too hard.
“He’s dang unusual, that’s for sure, because he’s so cerebral,” said Zweifel, the owner and head of sports performance at Building Better Athletes in Dubuque. “Most of the time with young athletes, we’re the ones who lead the conversation. With Calvin, he’s constantly asking, ‘What more can I do?’ He takes all of the ownership in his athletic progress. He leads and we facilitate.
“He attacks everything with so much vigor, which is very unusual to see in a young athlete. But it’s not always about doing more, more, more. A big part of the equation is sleep and recovery so you can see the best gains.”
Harris always has to be doing something. For example, minutes after he helped the Bobcats earn a trip to the state tournament with an 8-0 victory over Davenport Central in the Class 4A substate final, he hustled off to Cascade to play for Farley in a semi-pro tournament.
Harris doesn’t mind waking up at 5 a.m. for a weightlifting session or hitting lesson. But it’s not all about baseball. He starts at quarterback for the Western Dubuque football team, which reached the Class 3A state championship game last fall and has played varsity basketball since his freshman year.
Harris consistently makes the honor roll. And, in his “free” time, he enjoys not only deer hunting but the year-round scouting excursions that lead to success in the late fall.
“I just want to work as hard as possible, no matter what the situation is,” Harris said. “I really don’t need any external motivation. You just put your head down, work as hard as possible and stay internally motivated.”
Munson understands why Harris continues to exert himself with such vigor.
“I just think he has so much room to grow, and that comes with getting bigger and stronger,” Munson said. “He’s a workhorse as it is. But he’s going to fill out even more, and that’s going to project to more power.”
WALK THIS WAY
Harris set a school record with 46 walks in 40 games this season. Only Mason City Newman senior Josh Fitzgerald, with 51 walks, drew more.
Harris still hit .408 (42-for-103) with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 40 RBIs with only five strikeouts. He reached base 59.3 percent of the time and carried a .709 slugging percentage.
“It got a little frustrating at times, and the guys kind of got a good chuckle out of it because they saw how frustrating it was for me to be walked so many times,” Harris said. “But, at the same time, I was getting on base, and that ultimately helped the team. That’s the most important thing.
“Fortunately, we had guys like Sam Goodman, Damon Jaeger, Kyle Lehmann, Zach Bierman, Sawyer Nauman, Payton Quagliano, Matt Maiers and Ben Bryant behind me, and they all did a good job of driving in runs. I want to go out and help the team win any way I can, and this year it happened to be by getting on base for those guys.”
When teams didn’t walk Harris, they certainly didn’t give him much to hit either. During one four-game stretch, he faced a grand total of two fastballs. That came after an early June stretch in which he homered in four straight games and raised his batting average to .581.
“Calvin realized very early in the season that teams were going to pitch him away, away, away, because nobody wanted to give up a home run to him. It was their best chance to keep it in the park,” Casey Bryant said. “So for probably two straight weeks, he wanted to work on hitting the other way. Not that he wasn’t good at it to begin with, but he wanted to get better at it.”
Bryant moved Harris from the No. 3 spot in the lineup to leadoff late in the season in an effort to get him more opportunities to hit. If teams still decided to walk him, the Bobcats would start off an inning with a man on base, and that usually translated into runs.
“He’s definitely one of the best players in the state, and he’s demonstrated it time and time again,” Casey Bryant said. “The 46 walks is definitely evidence that teams didn’t want to pitch to him when they were trying to beat us. When teams did pitch to him, if you look at his stats, they paid for it.
“You could tell real early in a doubleheader if he was going to get pitched to or not. He’s such a smart baserunner, too, that, if you walked him, he’d find a way to beat you on the basepaths, too.”
Harris also faced plenty of scrutiny this season. Opposing fans clapped a little louder and made unflattering remarks whenever he made an out.
“He handled himself with so much class this year,” Casey Bryant said. “To be a 17-year-old kid and handle everything in a positive way and still be a great teammate isn’t easy to do.
“It really speaks to his character and how his parents, Scott and Juli, raised him. Even when the attention’s on him, he’s the first to recognize his teammates.”
The physical tools put Harris among the best in the country. But it’s those intangibles that will help him reach the next level.