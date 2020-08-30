With so much uncertainty surrounding his impending sophomore season at Harvard University, Henry Thrun wanted to find as close to a sure thing for the immediate future of his hockey development.
He found it in the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Thrun, one of the top young defensemen in college hockey last season and a fourth-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks last summer, will play in the United States Hockey League while he awaits a return to Harvard. Because of coronavirus concerns, the Ivy League school will not play collegiate sports during the first semester but could possibly return as early as January.
Saints general manager Kalle Larsson added Thrun to the team’s protected list in the spring. And, in the past few weeks, Larsson and head coach Oliver David sold him on playing in Dubuque.
“For me, I wanted to find an option that gave me the best opportunity to develop as a player, and Dubuque fits that mold really well,” said Thrun, who played two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program prior to his freshman year at Harvard. “Kalle and Coach David really impressed me with the structure they have and the program they run in Dubuque. It’s right up my alley. They do a really good job making the program as professional as possible, especially on the side of development. So, I think it’s going to be a really good spot for me to improve my game and still keep my eligibility for whenever the NCAA is able to return to play.
“I’m really pumped about it. I took a couple of weeks to kind of figure everything out and lay out the options. I know it will be a really good option and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Harvard will only offer online classes for the first semester, which begins Wednesday, and Thrun will take a full course load while in Dubuque. Thrun hopes to learn of the Ivy League’s second-semester decision in a month or two, and, if Harvard does return to play, the Crimson would miss only seven or eight games by not playing in the first semester.
Thrun, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Southborough, Mass., earned a spot on the ECAC all-rookie team last season after recording three goals and 21 points in 31 games to finish sixth in points among all NCAA Division I freshmen defensemen. He led Harvard with a plus-17 rating as a finalist for the ECAC’s Best Defensive Defenseman award.
“A lot of teams in the USHL will have the opportunity to add college players to their rosters this year, just because there is so much uncertainty with college hockey right now,” David said. “But we didn’t just want to add a college guy to add a college guy. It was important to find a player who fits our Saints Standards, and Henry fits that perfectly. He has that secret sauce, if you will, in terms of what we’re all about as an organization.
“Henry’s the kind of player who will pass along that elderly knowledge, so to speak, to our younger players, so he will make a big impact not only on the ice but off the ice as well. To us, that peer leadership matters more than the drills we do on the ice or the exercises we do in the gym.”
Dubuque’s initial roster includes only four defensemen from a team that finished second overall in an abbreviated USHL season. And Larsson believes an elite-level player such as Thrun will be key for the development of his newcomers.
“Max Burkholder and Riley Rosenthal are going to be great players. We know that,” Larsson said of the two 2003-born defensemen. “But, by adding a player of Henry’s caliber, we can ease their transition into the USHL, because we won’t have to lean on them early in the season.
“One of the best things about adding Henry is he can be kind of like another coach on the ice to the young guys on the team.”
Thrun played with arguably the best collection of talent in USHL history while with the National Team Development Program. His graduating class featured eight first-round NHL Draft picks and nine others who heard their names called at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Anaheim selected Thrun in the fourth round, 101st overall, after he tallied eight goals and 37 points in 64 games. That season, he recorded a plus-28 rating in 28 USHL games.
“It was super special to be a part of the program at that time,” Thrun said. “We had a really good group of guys who really pushed each other every day, which is why we had so much success as a team and individually. And that was highlighted during the draft. Everyone on the team got along really well, and it helped that we all knew our roles and we did what we did best individually as players.
“It was a special thing. Going through it, we didn’t think about it that much. We all just kind of went to the rink every day, put our heads down and worked hard. But, looking back on it, it was a pretty cool experience and we’re fortunate to be a part of a special group like that.”
An elite skater who moves well in all four directions and a skilled puck-moving defenseman, Thrun immediately earned the trust of Harvard head coach Ted Donato last season because of his trustworthiness at both ends of the ice. He will be considered to play for Team USA at the World Junior Championships this winter, if the International Ice Hockey Federation decides to hold the tournament.
“The NTDP did a really good job of preparing us all to make the jump to college hockey,” Thrun said. “Those 10-15 (exhibition) games we played against top NCAA programs really helped us. It was basically like playing half a season of college hockey. So, I was pretty comfortable from the start. Coach Donato and the staff gave me a big role to play, so I had to be at my best right away. I jumped right in and, fortunately, was able to make an impact from the start.”
Larsson believes Thrun will influence players in Dubuque long after he returns to Harvard.
“The fact that a player of his caliber trusts us with his development speaks volumes to the work Oliver and the coaches do in Dubuque,” Larsson said. “It’s going to have a long-lasting impact, too, moving forward. Now, whenever we recruit a player, we can point to Henry Thrun. One of the smartest kids and one of the best players did his research and came to us. It’s a big one for us.”