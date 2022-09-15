udsoccer2.jpg
The University of Dubuque’s Sara Fassbinder (left) joined the school’s athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies this weekend. The former Dubuque Wahlert standout graduated from UD in 2011.

 Telegraph Herald file

The University of Dubuque welcomed six new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies this weekend.

The honorees included three-sport standout Jennifer Corwin (Class of 1999), baseball player Randy Hefel (’98), football and basketball player Miles Hookstead (’13), soccer players Nick McDonald (’13) and Sara (Fassbinder) Salter (’11) and basketball player Nick Thomas (’07).

