The University of Dubuque welcomed six new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies this weekend.
The honorees included three-sport standout Jennifer Corwin (Class of 1999), baseball player Randy Hefel (’98), football and basketball player Miles Hookstead (’13), soccer players Nick McDonald (’13) and Sara (Fassbinder) Salter (’11) and basketball player Nick Thomas (’07).
Corwin was a four-year member of the volleyball and basketball teams from 1994-99 and earned all-region accolades in softball in 1997. She earned first-team all-conference in volleyball in 1996 and ranked 10th all-time in school history with 1,150 kills and sixth with 460 blocks. In basketball, she ranks sixth in all-time career field goal percentage (50.8%) and ninth in blocks (79). She finished her softball career ranked ninth all-time with a .331 average, 10th with 158 hits and second with 32 doubles.
Hefel, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, graduated from the University of Dubuque in 1998 with a degree in special administration and business administration. He earned all-conference recognition two times and all-region once. Hefel ranks first in school history with 19 complete games and with 42 games started on the mound. He is second with 257 career innings, fourth with 16 wins and eighth with 134 strikeouts.
Hookstead, who lives in Dubuque, graduated from the University of Dubuque in 2013 with a degree in health, wellness, and recreation. He earned all-conference and all-region and was a two-time all-American in football in addition to playing on the 2011 conference championship team. In basketball, he helped the Spartans win the 2013 Iowa Conference tournament. He currently serves as a football assistant at UD.
McDonald, who lives in Carpentersville, Ill., graduated from Dubuque in 2013 with a degree in health, wellness, and recreation. He found success on the soccer field and still holds the school record for single season points (49). McDonald’s honors include four-time all-conference, three-time all-region, and all-American. He was also a member of the 2010 conference champs.
Salter, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., graduated from Dubuque in 2011 with a bachelor of science in nursing. She played women’s soccer all three years while attending UD and earned all-conference in 2009 and 2010. In 2009, she was named Iowa Conference MVP and served as captain of the conference tournament champions.
Thomas, who lives in Buford, Ga., was a key member of the basketball team. He earned all-conference honors three times and all-region honors once. Thomas holds the school record in single-season steals with 70. He ranks third all-time in career points (1,894), second in career free throws made (416) and third in career 3-pointers (228) and points per game (19.5).
Schnee hits century mark — University of Northern Iowa receiver Sam Schnee, a redshirt junior from Dubuque Senior, caught eight passes for 109 yards on Saturday in the Panthers’ 29-27 loss at the University of North Dakota. He caught three passes for 22 yards in a season-opening loss at Air Force a week earlier.
Bonifas debuts at Iowa State — Jim Bonifas, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound offensive lineman from Dubuque Senior, made his Iowa State University debut in a 42-10 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 3 in Ames. He redshirted last season.
Wills shines for Drake — Drake University junior Jada Wills, a former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic standout volleyball player, has started all 35 sets through the first nine matches of the Drake University season. The defensive specialist has 161 digs, just two receiving errors in 91 attempts and 17 aces for the Bulldogs (7-2).
