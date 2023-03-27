Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
LeBron James scored 19 points off the bench in his return from a monthlong injury absence, but Zach LaVine scored 32 points to lead the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
DeMar DeRozan added 17 points for the Bulls, who easily overcame James’ return with an impressive performance in their seventh win in nine games. LaVine hit 11 of his first 14 shots to lead an offensive effort that snapped the Lakers’ three-game winning streak despite the return of the NBA’s career scoring leader.
James sat out 13 games with right foot soreness, missing four weeks during the Lakers’ run at a playoff berth. The team provided few updates on his recovery, and his return came with little advance warning, the decision made only after a pregame workout.
And for only the second time in his 20-year, 1,958-game NBA career, James wasn’t a starter. He came in as a reserve midway through the first quarter, still doing his standard pregame chalk toss while receiving a standing ovation from Lakers fans.
Hornets 110, Mavericks 104 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and P.J. Washington had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte, which overcame Luka Doncic’s 40-point outing.
Cavaliers 108, Rockets 91 — At Cleveland: Jarrett Allen scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell added 22 points and Cleveland clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.
Raptors 114, Wizards 104 — At Toronto: O.G. Anunoby scored 29 points, Fred VanVleet had 28 and Toronto never trailed.
Celtics 137, Spurs 93 — At Boston: Jaylen Brown scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Boston. The Celtics were without star forward and leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who was sidelined with a left hip contusion.
Grizzlies 123, Hawks 119 — At Atlanta: Ja Morant scored 27 points in his return to the Memphis starting lineup and the Grizzlies earned their sixth consecutive win.
Magic 119, Nets 106 — At Orlando, Fla.: Cole Anthony had 21 points to lead eight Orlando scorers in double figures and the Magic overcame Mikal Bridges’ 44 points.
Thunder 118, Trail Blazers 112 — At Portland, Ore.: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and Oklahoma City defeated depleted Portland.
