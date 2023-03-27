Bulls Lakers Basketball


Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, is defended by Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LeBron James scored 19 points off the bench in his return from a monthlong injury absence, but Zach LaVine scored 32 points to lead the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan added 17 points for the Bulls, who easily overcame James’ return with an impressive performance in their seventh win in nine games. LaVine hit 11 of his first 14 shots to lead an offensive effort that snapped the Lakers’ three-game winning streak despite the return of the NBA’s career scoring leader.

