Dubuque Fighting Saints center Owen Michaels pressures Muskegon’s Luke Buss during a game earlier this season at Dubuque Ice Arena. Michaels recorded a hat trick Saturday night in a 6-3 loss at Chicago.
It took a while for Owen Michaels to regain his feel for the puck, but it’s happened at an opportune time for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The 6-foot, 185-pound center from Detroit missed six weeks with a broken hand and recorded just one assist in his first seven games after returning to the lineup Feb. 24. In the 11 games since, Michaels has contributed seven goals and six assists, including a hat trick Saturday night in a 6-3 defeat at USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago.
“It was tough being in a cast for about six weeks, because I kind of lost my touch for a little bit after I came back,” said Michaels, a Western Michigan commit. “The biggest thing was getting my wind back and getting my legs under me. It’s all good now, so I’m happy.
Recommended for you
“It definitely feels good to get it going at this time of the year, with the playoffs right around the corner. I’m still taking it day-by-day, but I’m having a lot of fun with it.”
The playoff-bound Saints (31-23-5-1) trail Green Bay (31-22-3-4) by a single point for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining. Cedar Rapids (28-22-4-5) lurks three points behind the Saints in the sixth and final playoff spot but has played one less game.
Dubuque certainly missed Michaels’ feisty personality when he broke his hand while blocking a shot. And his placement in the bumper position on the power play has been a boon to a unit that has experienced its ups and downs all season.
“Mikes has been great for us all year, and now he’s starting to score, which is a huge bonus,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “When the power play was in a funk, we put him in that spot and he changed the dynamics of that unit.
“His reads are really good. When you’re winning 99% of your power play faceoffs, like he did this weekend, it makes it easier to score because you’re starting the power play with the puck all the time.”
On Saturday night, Michaels scored his second and third goals on the power play.
“I’m a guy who’s leaned on to win draws and gain possession, but your power play runs a lot more efficiently when you have guys like Ryan St. Louis and Max Burkholder on the flanks, and Lucas (St. Louis) did a really nice job tonight,” Michaels said. “We’ve been meshing lately. Now, it’s a matter of keeping it going into the playoffs.”
Chicago jumped to a 3-0 lead Saturday on first-period goals by Grayden Slipec and Christopher Delaney and a Jayden Perron marker 1:47 into the second. Michaels got the Saints on the board at the 11:08 mark with his 12th goal of the season.
Ryan St. Louis moved the puck out of his own end to Noah Powell and Michaels through the neutral zone, and Powell made a pass from the corner to Fisher Scott low in the right circle. Scott took the initial shot, and Michaels scored a rebound goal on the backhand.
Michael Hage put the Steel ahead, 4-1, at 10:20 of the third before Michaels struck for the second time. All five players moved the puck around the perimeter of the power play before Burkholder drove the net and left a backhanded drop pass for Michaels to score his 13th of the season from the low slot. Lucas St. Louis earned a secondary assist after Oliver Moberg and Ryan St. Louis made plays.
Jayden Perron regained the three-goal cushion before Michaels completed his hat trick with his 14th goal and 25th point in 44 games this season. Michaels fed James Reeder, who shot wide on a one-timer but Moberg retrieved the puck and fed Michaels in the low slot for a shot that trickled through goalie Christian Manz. The St. Louis brothers also set up the goal with perimeter passing.
Jack Harvey concluded the scoring for Chicago with an empty net goal in the final minutes. The Steel finished with a 32-31 edge in shots and went 2-for-6 with the man-advantage while the Saints were 2-for-4.
A night earlier, the Saints throttled Chicago, 6-2, at Dubuque Ice Arena to secure a season-series win. The Saints won four of the six meetings this season.
“When we do the things we want to do, we give them a lot of problems, and I think they know that, too,” MacDonald said. “Hopefully, the guys take confidence from that. Right now, we’re 7-3 against Chicago and Waterloo, and they’re two of the three best teams in the league. We know we have a good hockey team. It’s just a matter of being dialed in all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.