Usually, Oliver David expects everything to start clicking for teams in the United States Hockey League by the Thanksgiving holiday.
This season, the Dubuque Fighting Saints coach would settle for a full complement of players in practice every day.
The Saints on Saturday fell to 0-4 in a coronavirus-slowed season with a 4-2 loss to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 at Mystique Community Ice Center. They are the lone USHL team without a standings point and have had four games postponed because of either their own or their opponents’ quarantines.
“We still won’t have everybody this week,” David said. “We did get two guys out of quarantine Friday and they started skating, but you can imagine how far behind they are when they haven’t been on the ice for three weeks, especially when, for the most part, the rest of the league has been. This is the time of the year when you really get going and teams find their legs, but we haven’t had that opportunity yet. Hopefully, we’ll get a little closer next week.
“But, ultimately, I think we took a really good step in the right direction tonight. And the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story in that sense.”
The Saints also have one of its youngest rosters in the 11 seasons since it returned to the USHL in 2010-11. One of those rookies, defenseman Max Burkholder, had a breakthrough night on Saturday. The 17-year-old from Chaska, Minn., won defensive battles and created offense.
“It’s hard going through quarantine,” Burkholder said. “The last two weeks, we’ve started to come together as a team. It’s been hard to get into a groove, but we’re finally getting in it.
“It was overall a huge step for our team tonight, and, obviously, that reflects on individuals. We’ve worked on execution and systems, regroups and forechecks, and our team really put it together with those things. It didn’t reflect on the scoreboard, but, as a team, we feel like we took a big step.”
Dubuque dominated play in the first 10 minutes of the game but had nothing to show for it. After weathering the early storm, the Americans got goals from Isaac Howard and Frank Nazar in a span of 57 seconds late in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Howard’s opening goal came on Team USA’s second power play of the game.
The Americans stretched the lead to 4-0 in the middle period. Kaden Muir scored the eventual game-winning goal at the 6:12 mark, and Howard potted his second goal of the game at 14:32.
“In the 20-plus year history of the NTDP, they’ve always been able to convert on their chances,” David said after his team lost despite a 33-18 advantage in shots. “Every year. Whether it’s the U17s or the U18s. We felt we dominated play at times, but we didn’t finish our plays when we were in sync. Maybe fatigue crept in there a little bit.”
Daniyal Dzhaniyev, who spent the past two seasons with the NTDP, got Dubuque on the board with a power play goal just 1:53 later. Dzhaniyev scored his team-leading fourth goal of the season by converting a backdoor feed from Max Montes. Tristan Lemyre picked up a secondary assist.
Defenseman Evan Stella cut the Saints’ deficit in half 4:12 into the third period by converting a 2-on-1 with Connor Kurth. Stella buried a one-timer from the right faceoff circle for his second goal of the season.
Tyler Muszelik earned his first USHL victory, while Hobie Hedquist dropped to 0-2 in net for Dubuque.
The Saints host Chicago on Friday and Waterloo on Saturday, then play two more at home against Muskegon before playing their final six games of December on the road.