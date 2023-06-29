FARLEY, Iowa – Tanner Anderson didn’t sense any panic in the Western Dubuque dugout after squandering a five-run cushion Thursday morning.

Anderson’s RBI single in the top of the seventh lifted the Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats to an 8-7 victory over No. 7 Dubuque Wahlert in the continuation of a game that began June 16.

