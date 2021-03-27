HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A new era dawned for the Southwestern football program Friday night.
The rivals from Cuba City weren’t about to let their neighbors totally enjoy it.
Beau Kopp accounted for five touchdowns and the Cubans beat Southwestern, 41-20, to open Wisconsin’s alternate spring football season at L.B. Carns Field.
It was the first game on Southwestern’s sparkling new artificial turf field. But it was also special just to be back playing football after both teams opted out of the traditional fall season.
“It feels great. Couldn’t wait,” said Kopp, who completed 11 of 13 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. “Pretty amazing to christen the new turf field. I won’t ever forget it.”
It helps that he played a pretty fantastic game. He also ran 13 times for 144 yards and three scores.
Chayse Barth added 127 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Carter Olson and Riley Richard caught TD passes.
“We were all clicking, all sides,” Barth said. “All of us were clicking perfect.”
Defense was optional for much of the first half as the teams took turns racing up and down the field.
The Cubans took the opening possession 60 yards on seven plays, taking an early 7-0 lead on Barth’s 2-yard touchdown run.
Southwestern answered right back with a methodical 10-play drive of its own, drawing even as Peerson Kephart showed off his best Russell Wilson impersonation, scrambling right before cutting back to the left and firing a dart 5 yards to Colson Splinter in the end zone.
“He kind of reminded me of Brett Favre out there,” Cuba City coach Guy Kopp said. “You think you have him down and the gunslinger threw it to the end zone. That Kephart is a hell of an athlete, and we knew that going in.”
The Cubans’ second drive picked up yards in chunks of 4 and 5 yards, moving 64 yards in 12 plays before Kopp found Carter Olson for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
The Wildcats’ Ray Runde spun into the end zone to cap a quick 60-yard drive with a 33-yard pass from Kephart with 7:49 left in the second quarter. The Cubans led though, 14-13, after the extra point was wide.
The Wildcats never got closer than that.
Kopp ran for a 7-yard touchdown on the Cubans’ next drive, then threw a 5-yard TD pass to Riley Richard after the defense forced Southwestern into the first punt of the game.
Both teams failed to score on their opening possession in the second half, but Southwestern clawed back within eight points on a 10-play, 79-yard drive — the longest possession by either team all night. Pergande ran four times for 46 yards on the drive. Kephart scored on a 5-yard run to cut the deficit to 28-20.
The Cubans had an immediate answer, though. Barth ran 18 yards on first down, then Kopp sprinted 39 yards to paydirt to push the lead back to 15 just before the end of the third quarter.
Kopp added a 42-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Kephart’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Pergande with 1:56 left capped the scoring. Kephart completed 19 of 29 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 52 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Pergande flashed his speed on the edges and finished with 93 yards on 15 carries.
“Last year we were primarily a through-the-air team and we really worked hard to work between the tackles and a little bit of that edge stuff,” second-year Wildcats coach Pete Murphy said. “Kephart is a little faster than he looks, but I think part of it is because Pergande is so fast. He’s just the fastest little three-stepper I’ve ever seen. Once he plants that foot, you better catch him early or he’s going to be gone.”