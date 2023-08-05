MADISON, Wis. — Phil Longo loves three things more than anything in his life.
His wife and kids occupy the top two slots. But the third is a little surprising. Even for an offensive coordinator.
“I told my wife, I think the thing I love most after my wife and my kids are slot receivers,” the Wisconsin offensive coordinator said to a chorus of laughter at the team’s media day earlier this week. “They are typically one of the most productive positions in the offense. Probably the toughest thing is when you don’t have a guy who can play that position.
“When you have a guy that can play that position, he’s in the middle of the field most of the time. He’s not at wideout, he’s not in the backfield, he’s in the middle of the field where he has space on both sides. He’s a mismatch for a lot of people. And we can do a lot of things with him.”
And so Longo will spend part of training camp searching for his next top slot receiver.
Skylar Bell, a redshirt sophomore who caught 30 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns last year, and Cincinnati transfer Will Pauling figure to have the inside track with Vinny Anthony also in the mix.
Pauling followed new Badgers head coach Luke Fickell after recording 12 receptions for 122 yards as a redshirt freshman last season for the Bearcats.
“They all provide some quick twitch or speed, depending on which one we’re talking about, that will give us a mismatch guy,” Longo said, adding there is another prospect on the way in the future. “The future is bright at that position and we need that position to be prolific. And I think Will and Skylar will have a big year at that spot.”
Chimere Dike returns as the team’s top wideout after leading the team with 47 receptions, 689 yards and six touchdowns a season ago. Keontez Lewis had 20 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns and is the only other returning receiver, other than Bell, who had more than 152 yards for the Badgers last year.
“I definitely feel like I have a chip on my shoulder,” Dike said. “I feel like I’ve been a pretty good player for a little while now, but at the end of the day, none of that really matters. All that matters is that we come out, perform the best we can and win as many games, and approach every single week with the mentality that we’re going to win.”
Longo wants at least six receivers in his main rotation, but could potentially end up with more.
Oklahoma State transfer Bryson Green gives Wisconsin an extra physical option and is finally united with Longo after the coach unsuccessfully tried recruiting Green during previous stops at Mississippi and North Carolina.
“When you watch him play, physically he’s a little different than some of the other guys. And that’s not taking something away from them, that just happens to be Bryson’s strength. It will be good to have a guy out there that can handle the longer corners or the bigger safeties,” Longo said of Bryson before recalling their shared past.
Green camped with Longo teams for two years at Ole Miss and two more in Chapel Hill, N.C.
“The only reason we didn’t originally get him in the first place at either place is he has a twin brother and we had one scholarship to offer and they wanted a dual deal,” Longo said. “That’s ultimately what happened at Oklahoma State. So here we are, six years later, coming full circle and getting ready to go to camp together after having met him a long time ago. So I’m excited to get him on the field in a Wisconsin uniform.”
Green had 36 receptions for 584 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore at Oklahoma State last season.
The Badgers also added Southern California transfer C.J. Williams, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who had four receptions for 34 yards as a true freshman last year.
“The thing that we live by in this program is competitive spirit, and that means compete in everything you do. I think the guys in our room personify that and I think that’s just raised the level of play and really the level of the room,” Dike said. “I’m excited to get to fall and camp and compete with those guys.
“And at the end of the day, we all have the same goal of trying to win a championship.”