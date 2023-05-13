The merry-go-round never slowed down for the Loras College baseball team in the American Rivers Conference tournament this weekend.
And, as a result, the Duhawks earned the first berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament in program history.
Loras pounded out 13 hits en route to a 12-7 victory over rival University of Dubuque on Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The third-seeded Duhawks averaged 12.25 runs on 12.75 hits while going 4-0 in the double-elimination tournament.
In its wake, Loras left sixth-seeded Wartburg (15-5 in eight innings), second-seeded Luther (13-3), top-seeded Buena Vista (9-6) and fifth-seeded Dubuque, which knocked out Buena Vista in an elimination game earlier Saturday. The Duhawks won all four meetings with Dubuque this season.
Kyle Radi staked Dubuque to a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning, but the Duhawks responded with three runs in the bottom half on a Daniel Rogers RBI double and Nick DiBenedetto’s two-run homer to left. An inning later, Dakota Church singled in a run and DiBenedetto added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 5-1.
Dubuque pulled within 5-3 on solo home runs by Hunter Hicks in the third and Aidan Elfering in the fourth. But, again, Loras responded.
Cody Sunny delivered a two-run double down the right-field line, a run scored when Tyler Pransky reached on an error, and Ryan Wohlers blasted a three-run home run to cap a six-run fourth inning to make it 11-3. Dubuque got a sacrifice fly from Brandon Watkins to drive in a run, but Wohlers answered that run with a sacrifice fly of his own.
Jake Cekander pulled the Spartans within 12-6 on a two-run single to center in the seventh, and Dubuque added another run in the eighth when Colton Pfeifer reached on an error.
Danny Heimer improved to 5-0 after allowing three earned runs on seven hits in three innings of work. T.J. Boyd allowed one earned run in three innings, Matt Jeter allowed two runs in one inning, and Ethan Peters closed out the win by allowing one run on one hit. Max McCallum led the Loras offense with three hits, while Church and Max Cullen added two each to Loras’ 13-hit attack.
Cekader, Hicks and Elfering had three hits apiece for Dubuque, which finished with 16 hits. Colin Husko, Radi and Pfeifer added two each. Anthony Scanlon took the loss.
In the consolation-bracket final, Dubuque knocked out Buena Vista, 4-2. Cekander drew a bases-loaded walk in the second to pull the Spartans within 2-1, and Watkins gave Dubuque the lead for good in the fifth with a two-run double down the left-field line, and Elfering added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly.
Patrick Rafferty improved to 4-0 by allowing two runs on five hits in six innings of work. Dubuque Hempstead grad Derek Hardin allowed three hits in three scoreless innings to pick up the save.
