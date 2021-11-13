NORTHWESTERN (3-6, 1-4) at No. 20 WISCONSIN (6-3, 4-2)
Kickoff — 11 a.m.
TV — ESPN2
Radio — WGLR-FM 97.7
Series record — Wisconsin leads, 28-15-2
What’s at stake — Wisconsin is seeking to win its sixth straight and maintain at least a share of first place in the Big Ten West Division. The Badgers are tied for the division lead with Minnesota, No. 19 Iowa and Purdue. Northwestern is attempting to beat Wisconsin for the third time in four years.
No. 7 NOTRE DAME (8-1) at VIRGINIA (6-3)
Kickoff — 6:30 p.m.
TV — ABC
Radio — KCRD-FM 99.3
Series record — Notre Dame leads, 3-0
What’s at stake — The Fighting Irish are hoping that tough matchups will vault them into the College Football Playoff. The Cavaliers have nothing to lose but status as they prepare for their last two games that could win them the ACC Coastal Division.
No. 20 NORTHERN IOWA (5-4, 3-3) at No. 16 MISSOURI STATE (6-2, 5-2)
Kickoff — 2 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 34-6
Outlook — Northern Iowa is looking for a third consecutive win over a ranked opponent and will try to do so against the Bears and former NFL coach Bobby Petrino. Panthers coach Mark Farley is 20-2 against Missouri State and had won 14 in a row before a 13-6 loss to the Bears in the spring season. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee has touchdown receptions in each of UNI’s last two games, and three of its last four.
No. 3 GRAND VIEW (10-0, 4-0) at CLARKE (1-9, 1-3)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Livestream — team1sports.com/clarke/
Last meeting — Grand View won, 60-6, on Nov. 16, 2019
Last week — Clarke lost at home to William Penn, 28-17; Grand View beat No. 22 Culver-Stockton, 9-6
Outlook — The Pride nearly had a win at home last week, but now they close out their season with the toughest team in the conference, and a win today would be a significant way to end what has been a tough third season. But Clarke will need to play perhaps its best game in program history to knock off the Vikings, who have allowed just 32 total points in five games.
LORAS (4-5, 4-3) AT DUBUQUE (5-4, 4-3)
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
Radio — The River-FM 101.1
Last meeting — Dubuque won, 37-31, on Oct. 19, 2019
Last week — Loras defeated Luther, 69-6; Dubuque lost to Central, 56-7
Outlook — The Spartans and Duhawks are looking to end the season on a high note with a victory over their crosstown rival. After winning its first four conference contests, UD has dropped the last three and needs this one to finish above .500 in the A-R-C. Loras started 3-0 in conference play, but have gone 1-3 since. They also need a win to finish with a winning conference record. Dubuque allowed only an average of 15 points per game after starting 4-0 in the A-R-C, but has surrendered 39 points per contest over the last three against Wartburg, Coe, and Central, the top three teams in the conference. Loras also fell victim to those same three conference foes during a three-game skid in which they gave up 46 points on average. They do, however, carry momentum coming into today after a 69-6 drubbing of Luther last Saturday. The Duhawks won the first three matchups in the Key City rivalry dating back to 2008, but the Spartans have won the last nine in a row. Going back to 2017, each contest has been decided by a touchdown or less. The game was not played last season due to COVID-19, so expect this one to be another grind right up until the very end.
UW-STOUT (5-4, 2-4) AT UW-PLATTEVILLE (3-6, 2-4)
Kickoff — 2 p.m.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last meeting — Platteville won, 33-27, on Oct. 19, 2019
Last week — The Pioneers beat Eau Claire, 55-28; Stout lost to River Falls, 57-35
Outlook — With the gauntlet of their schedule in the rearview mirror, the Pioneers aim to gain more momentum heading into next season by winning three of their last four games. Senior quarterback Colin Schuetz has had a stellar campaign for the Pioneers and will look to close it out strong today, having eclipsed 300 yards passing in seven games this fall, and topped 400 yards twice. Schuetz leads the WIAC in passing attempts (392), completions (251), yards (2,992) and average per game (332.4). On the season, Schuetz is completing 64.4% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and four more rushing. Junior Austin Guy is tied for the WIAC lead in reception yards per game with 91.3 and total yards with 822. He is second in receptions with 55. Junior Ben Wilson is third in the WIAC with 54 receptions, while junior Brandt Stare is fifth with 49 receptions.