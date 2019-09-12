A former Prairie du Chien, Wis., high school standout who later played professional baseball will join the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee athletic hall of fame this fall.
Scott Gillitzer will be one of five inductees during ceremonies Nov. 9 at the Holiday Inn Milwaukee Riverfront in Milwaukee. The members of the Class of 2019 also include Molly Finn (swimming), Tenia Fisher (track & field) and Clay Tucker (basketball), as well as long-time athletic trainer John Ochsenwald.
Gillitzer put together an amazing two-year career as a Panther after transferring into the program following time at Madison College (then MATC), where he batted .412 over his first two junior college years. With the Panthers in 2000 and 2001, he led the team to back-to-back Midwestern Collegiate Conference regular-season titles and a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2001. In 110 career games, Gillitzer batted .392 — still second in program history — hit 21 home runs and recorded 107 RBI.
A second-team all-MCC and MCC All-Newcomer Team selection as a junior, he led the team in runs scored and home runs, batting .349 in 53 games. He recorded 60 hits, 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 41 RBI and scored 45 times.
He topped that as a senior with one of the best single-season performances in school history. Gillitzer was named a member of the All-MCC First Team and MCC All-Tournament Team, was the MCC Tournament MVP and set school single-season records for average (.424), runs (68) and hits (97). In addition, he drove in 66, had 18 doubles and cracked 10 home runs. The runs record still stands 18 years later, while the hits and average marks are currently second. He capped his collegiate career by being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 22nd round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Clarke honored by NAIA — Clarke University was one of only 15 institutions nationally to hit the top mark in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Champions of Character Five-Star Award program. Clarke was one of only four institutions in Iowa to earn Gold Level status.
The award is presented annually to institutions that advance character-driven athletics by promoting competitive athletics, academic excellence and character values.
A total of 181 colleges and universities and 16 conferences earned the Champions of Character Five Star Award. To receive the award, members scored 60 or more points on the NAIA Champions of Character 100-point scorecard, and conferences named to the list had at least 60 percent of its member schools making the grade with 60 or more points.
Karner announces retirement — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that commissioner Gary Karner will retire in August following what will be a 24-year tenure. Karner was named commissioner in June 1996 following eight-years as a member of the NCAA national office staff and will retire as the longest serving commissioner in conference history.
WIAC honors Grams — UW-Platteville punter Hunter Grams, a sophomore from Dane, Wis., earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference special teams player of the week honor. Grams had a strong performance for the Pioneers in his first career game, helping the Pioneers to a 38-30 victory over East Texas Baptist University on Sept. 7. He averaged 42 yards on his punts, including a long of 52 yards. Grams pinned East Texas inside the 20-yard line on two of his three punts.
Freiburger earns A-R-C honor — Wartburg College’s Joe Freiburger, a junior from Holy Cross, Iowa, who prepped at Western Dubuque, earned the American Rivers Conference men’s cross country runner of the week award. He won the 50-runner John Kurtt Fall Invite by 19 seconds to lead the Knights to the team title.
Loras’ Kinney feted — Loras College middle blocker Kayla Kinney, a senior from Las Vegas, earned the A-R-C volleyball offensive player of the week award. She led the Duhawks to a 3-1 record last week and had 33 kills in two victories over ranked opponents.