Colin Rea will be among the 22 pitchers participating in the Chicago Cubs’ summer camp at Wrigley Field in preparation for the Major League Baseball season opening in late July.
The Cubs have invited 39 players to Wrigley Field and an additional 11 to their Class A Midwest League facility in South Bend, Ind., for a three-week camp.
That includes 14 prospects not currently on the Cubs’ 40-man roster.
Players must report by Wednesday, and camp will begin on Friday. Opening day is scheduled for July 23 or July 24, and teams were required to submit a 60-man camp roster to MLB by Sunday. The Cubs left 10 camp spots open for potential late additions.
Rea, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, won the Pacific Coast League’s pitcher of the year award last season after registering career-highs in victories (14-4), innings pitched (148) and strikeouts (120) in his first season with the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate in Des Moines. He spent the first eight years of his career in the San Diego Padres organization, with the brief exception of a 2016 trade to the Miami Marlins that MLB voided because the Padres didn’t disclose injury information on him.
Rea did not miss a start last season after coming back from 2016 Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2017 season and led to up-and-down results in 2018. Last season, he finished second in the PCL with a 3.95 ERA and helped the I-Cubs win the American Northern Division championship.