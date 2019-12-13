BELMONT, Wis. — Defense is at the top of River RIdge’s priority list.
The Wisconsin Division 5 fourth-ranked Timberwolves (4-1, 2-0) used it’s stifling high-pressure man-to-man coverage to force 22 first-half turnovers in a 62-27 win over Belmont Thursday night. But that comes as no surprise to head coach Caron Townsend, who has held defense as her bread and butter during her 31 year coaching career.
“Shots aren’t always going to fall, and when that happens, we need to create offense with our defense,” Townsend said. “I don’t know how many there was, but we got an awful lot of points off steals tonight.”
The Timberwolves, who return four of their five starters from last year’s team that advanced to the sectional semifinal before falling to eventual state champion Black Hawk, have relied on that experience early in getting off to a 4-1 start.
“We have seven seniors that bring a lot of knowledge and playing experience to the court,” Townsend said. “We have solid depth, and we are just taking it one game at a time and trying to get better every day.”
The Timberwolves took an early 17-5 lead on a 3-pointer from senior all-stater Skylar White, who finished the game with a team-high 20 points. She scored 16 in the first half.
“Our defense is our offense,” White said. “We really stress getting in the passing lanes and trying to get a hand on the ball. Tonight we were pretty successful at getting steals and then making easy layups on the other end.”
The Wolves were playing without senior starter Bayli Mason, who will be out for at least another week with a shoulder injury.
“We have a solid team that has been playing together for a while,” White said. “We know where one another is going to be on the court, and that really helps us out.”
Senior Faith Schier added 13 points for the Wolves, who led, 34-11, at the half.
“Our defense is always consistent, and that is why we are successful,” Schier said. “We really pride ourselves on how we play defense, and it’s a good feeling when we are able to create so many points off of it.”
The Braves, who have just seven uppperclassmen on their roster, continued to struggle against the Wolves’ pressure, and were unable to pull any closer during the second half. Belmont (1-4, 0-2) was led by freshman Rilyn Mootz with six points.