Kassie Parker is not only a national champion, but also a record breaker.
Loras’ senior distance phenom claimed gold in the 5,000 meter run with an NCAA Division III championship-record time of 16:15.06 Friday at the indoor track and field national championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Parker shattered the previous record time of 16:28.15 and is now the second-fastest woman in Division III history on a 5,000 meter record-eligible track and Loras’ first 5,000 meter indoor national champion.
The Duhawks’ distance medley team of Ellie Osterberger, Merryl Green, Alyssa Phadenhauer, and Parker took home silver in a school-record 11:42.35, less than a second behind Wartburg’s gold-medal time of 11:41.85.
Loras, which also got an All-American sixth-place finish from Grace Alley (3,320 points) in the pentathlon, currently sits in second place with 21 points in the team standings.
University of Dubuque freshman thrower Kaitlyn Wilder is a national champion in the women’s weight throw with a championship toss of 19.28 meters on her fourth attempt, crushing her previous personal best of 18.04. The Spartans’ Caroline Ferguson took sixth in the weight throw at 17.88.
On the men’s side, Loras’ distance medley team of Wyatt Kelly, Nate Sielaff, Carter Oberfoell and Ryan Harvey earned bronze with a time of 9:56.89. The Duhawks are currently tied for 13th in team points with six.
men’s volleyball
Clarke 3, Graceland 2 — At Lamoni, Iowa: The Pride outlasted Graceland in a five-set thriller, 25-19, 25-22, 19-25, 23-25, 15-10. Michael Jenkins smashed 16 kills and had nine digs, and Stephen Lewandowski contributed 15 kills.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 8, Johnson and Whales 1 — At Auburndale, Fla.: Max Cullen, Daniel Rodgers, Chris Costantino and Ryan Wohlers had two hits each for the Duhawks, who improved to 10-0. Nick DiBenedetto threw 8 1/3 masterful innings to earn the win on the mound.