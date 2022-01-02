CUBA CITY, Wis. — Theo Denlinger rolls up the left sleeve on his blue flannel shirt and confidently picks up a knife from a cast-iron work bench in his family’s backyard workshop.
With one firm — yet careful — stroke of the knife, he shaves a half-inch bald spot on his forearm without nicking his skin.
“That’s how sharp this is,” he says with a proud smile as he thumbs the thin hairs off the blade and onto the floor. “You definitely want to be careful when you handle this one.”
Denlinger, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound right-handed relief pitcher who recently completed his first season in the Chicago White Sox organization, poured approximately seven hours worth of work into the knife he forged out of an old stainless-steel saw blade. And, with its deer-antler handle and brass hand-guard, it looks flawless.
The 25-year-old baseball-playing blacksmith became intrigued by the craft during a family trip to the annual Prairie Villa Rendezvous in Prairie du Chien while still in high school. And, he quickly fell in love with blacksmithing when he discovered it to be an inexpensive, yet challenging outlet for an artistic side he has shown since a child growing up on the family’s property near the confluence of the Platte and Mississippi rivers.
“All of my friends tell me I was born in the wrong time period. They say, ‘You. Are. A. Viking,’” Denlinger laughs. “I love everything about Norse mythology, and being in the forge with the metal and working it takes me back to that era. We’re not fully, 100% traditional as far as how they did it back in the day hundreds of years ago, but it’s about the closest thing you can get.”
Denlinger feels flattered when a fan of his work offers to buy an item, and he frequently creates unique pieces as gifts. He has created swords, tomahawks, knives and bottle openers among his many projects.
This spring, during exit meetings for his final season at NCAA Division I Bradley University, Denlinger presented each of his coaches with a baseball-themed blade. A few months later, the White Sox selected him in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball Draft and he began his professional career in the minor leagues.
“I really enjoyed working with Theo and selfishly wish I could have had another year with him, because you’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg with him as far as his potential as a relief pitcher,” said Bradley pitching coach Andrew Werner, who reached the big leagues with the San Diego Padres in 2012 and coached Denlinger the past two seasons. “But, to be honest with you, my fondest memories of him are outside of baseball. I mean, how many baseball players do you know who are blacksmiths and hand craft a tomahawk axe as a gift for their coach?
“There’s one of those stereotypes about closers being larger-than-life people, and that’s certainly true with Theo. Not only is he a physical specimen with about 4-5% body fat and a 101 mph fastball, but he’s a really good dude with such an interesting backstory. He just kind of goes with the flow, but when the lights go on, he’s as good as it gets in the back end of games.”
CURIOSITY PIQUED
Tom Denlinger began taking his sons, Trent and Theo, to the Prairie Villa Rendezvous before they could walk. The festival, which coincides with Father’s Day Weekend each June, serves as “a marketplace of makers, designers, doers and dreamers” and showcases unique crafts from long-ago eras.
In high school, Theo began to connect with the craftsmen showcasing their work at the Rendezvous. During a trip to the event roughly eight or nine years ago, he became fascinated by a blacksmith operating a forge created out of an old brake drum.
“It was amazing to watch him take a simple railroad spike, hammer it down and make it into this really cool-looking knife,” said Theo, who immediately began asking questions of the craftsman. “He was awesome, because he started telling us how easy and simple it was. He gave us the whole run-through on how to do it, and it sounded like something we could definitely do in our backyard.
“We had a ton of old railroad spikes sitting at home, so I asked my dad if we could give it a try. It turned out to be a really simple, inexpensive thing to do, and we’ve been doing it ever since.”
It seemed like a perfect activity for Tom and his sons, who all share a passion for outdoors activities. Growing up, the Denlinger boys used the wildlife areas around home as their personal playground to explore.
“When I’m out hunting or fishing or trapping with my kids, I never have to guess where they’re at,” Tom Denlinger said. “They’re right by my side.”
At the time Theo and Tom began their blacksmithing journey, Trent played football for the University of Wisconsin. Trent began to dabble in the craft, but never to the extent of his father and younger brother. When he’s home, Trent will help out in the shop as a way to bond with his father and brother.
Theo and Tom, meanwhile, researched the craft further by viewing YouTube tutorials. Theo found a beat-up brake drum at a junk yard in Dodgeville and an old hair dryer from Goodwill. For just a few bucks, they had the makings of a homemade forge in the backyard.
After working outside for years, they built a small workshop two years ago. The shop protects them from the elements, which helps in the winter months when cold temperatures limit the amount of time a piece of metal stays hot enough to strike or shape.
“It’s actually really simple: you can turn any fire into a forge just by adding more oxygen and air,” Theo said. “If you really want to get it cookin,’ it’ll really explode if you hook up a leaf blower to it.”
The propane-fueled forge creates temperatures in excess of 2,000 degrees Farenheit, quickly warming the workshop on a cold, snowy December morning. Theo places a railroad spike into the cylinder to cook it, and after several minutes, the spike carries a bright orange glow.
Theo removes the spike from the forge, places it in a clamp on a cast-iron work bench and twists it four times with the help of a homemade tool, fashioned from an old leaf spring, until it looks like a twisted pretzel stick. With the help of a grinder, he carves a notch in the end to create a functional bottle opener that will be awfully difficult to misplace.
SAFETY FIRST
Theo recalls his high school shop teacher’s words every time he steps into the family workshop and fires up the forge.
“Safety never takes a holiday,” he said. “Whenever you come in here, you have to be ready and be careful. You definitely have to be sharp, because you never know what might happen.
“The White Sox have told me not to screw anything up, because you definitely need all five of your fingers. On both hands. I’ve always been very careful of what I’m doing, but I’m even more careful now that I have a job where I rely on my hands.”
Theo and Tom wear safety glasses, thick canvas pants, protective aprons and gloves while working in the forge. But, they’ve had brushes with steel that left a mark — or burned away fingerprints.
“I’ve never had a close call where I sat down and said, ‘Whoa,’” Theo said. “If you drop a piece of metal and pick it up, you’ll get a white mark on your skin immediately. But we’ve learned enough that, if you drop something, you don’t try to catch it. Just let it fall and pick it up with the tongs.
“You can replace the wood floor, but you can’t replace a toe.”
Tom handles the sharpening aspect of projects involving blades after Theo flattens metal enough to put edges on them.
Hundreds of years ago, it took hour after hour of honing a blade against a rock to get it sharp enough to cut. Tom relies on a grinder with belts of varying grits to create an edge sharp enough to shave the hair off a 25-year-old’s forearm.
CREATIVITY AND PATIENCE
Growing up in a secluded area near the Platte and Mississippi, the Denlinger boys didn’t have many playmates. So, they had to get creative.
“I’ve always painted, and I’ve always liked to draw. I’ve always been imaginative, and I’ve never been bored,” Theo said. “Even now, I’ve never made two knives exactly the same. I always want to make the next one just a little bit different.
“If you look around, you’ll see a lot of weird and interesting stuff in here. That’s my creative side at work.”
That includes a “shark knife,” complete with fins and a blade with plenty of bite. He even drilled a small hole where the eye of the shark would be.
“You really have to have an artistic vision on what you want,” Tom said. “You have to be creative to know what the end product will look like.”
Theo feels a deep connection to genres such as the “Lord of the Rings,” “Game of Thrones” and Norse mythology, and many of his works reflect that influence. Tom and Theo recently began watching “The Last Kingdom,” a Netflix series set in 800-900 A.D. England that has prompted more than a few ideas for the backyard workshop.
“I don’t want to create some sort of cheap knock off of something I see,” Theo said. “But when I come in here, I think of how they created their swords and it inspires me to do something a little different.”
Theo’s inspiration also comes from Native American tradition. He has been indoctrinated into the Lakota Sioux culture and hopes to one day build his own lodge to host sweats, ancient purification ceremonies that promote healthy living.
“It’s the most spiritual experience I’ve ever felt,” said Theo, a practicing Catholic. “You feel extremely connected in everything you do.”
In addition to the creative and spiritual sides of his craft, blacksmithing takes plenty of patience — something Theo has needed during his baseball career. While playing junior college ball at Madison College, he underwent Tommy John surgery, then blew out his knee exactly one year after suffering his elbow injury.
Throw in a couple of seasons impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and you have a 25-year-old reliever being drafted for the first time. Most players are drafted between ages 18 and 22.
“Patience is so important in blacksmithing,” Theo said. “You could be out here hammering away on a piece of metal, and it can just snap on you. There goes two hours down the drain, and you have nothing to show for it but a broken blade.
“And, sometimes, the metal kind of does what it wants to do. If you hammer a certain way, it can turn the opposite way of what you’d expect it to do. It takes a ton of time to learn exactly how to manipulate whatever you’re working with.”
Without thinking much about it, Theo believes his blacksmith work with a three-pound sledgehammer aided his recovery from Tommy John surgery. His fastball topped out in the low 90s before the injury.
“It definitely gets tiring, but, when you really get into a project, you don’t think about how heavy the sledge is,” Theo said. “You’re concentrating on what you’re trying to shape and the vision you have for it. But you can definitely feel it in your shoulders and arms after you’ve been at it a while.”
Between brief demonstrations of his craft, Theo proudly showcases past projects. His most difficult — and rewarding — sword measures three feet long and includes razor-sharp edges.
“It’s definitely a two-hander,” Theo says. “I don’t even know how to figure out how long it took me to make. The cool thing about blacksmithing is you can get caught up in a project and lose all sense of time out here.
“But I love it. I absolutely love it.”