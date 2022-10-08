The Dubuque Fighting Saints made quite the statement Friday night in Geneva, Ill.
Ryan St. Louis scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the Saints beat three-time defending USHL Eastern Conference champion Chicago, 6-4, to improve to 2-2-0.
“This was a very important win, especially since we didn’t play as well as we would have liked last weekend in Madison,” Ryan St. Louis said. “We got after it in practice this week, and to see the reward tonight is really nice. Everybody knows how Chicago likes to play and how skilled they are, so we wanted to come out, match that and play a great game.
“We had great offensive zone pressure tonight. It wasn’t just one-and-done. We hunted pucks, made them play defense, and that led to some good chances for us.”
Oliver Moberg opened the scoring on Dubuque’s second power play of the game. Lucas St. Louis recovered a rebound at the left point and fed Max Burkholder along the left-wing wall to start a tic-tac-toe passing sequence, and Ryan St. Louis fed Moberg for a wide-open backdoor tap-in for his second goal of the season at 6:53 of the first period.
Mikey Burchill doubled the lead at the 11:02 mark. Owen Michaels lost a faceoff in the Chicago zone but hustled to retrieve it before backhanding a pass to Burchill, who chipped the puck over the shoulder of goalie Christian Manz for his first goal of the season and the first power play goal allowed by Chicago after 17 straight kills.
The Saints won two battles en route to their third goal just 90 seconds later. Jayden Jubenvill fended off a Chicago forechecker to chip the puck out of his own zone, and Riley Stuart outmuscled a defender in the Chicago zone before wiring a shot over the shoulder of Manz for his first goal of the year.
Mack Celebrini got Chicago on the board at 14:32, but the Saints responded with 14 seconds remaining in the period to take a 4-1 lead into the dressing room. Theo Wallberg jumped on a turnover deep in the Chicago zone and fed Jacob Jeannette, who beat Manz with a shot along the ice for his first goal of the campaign.
Ryan St. Louis made it 5-1 at 6:56 of the second period when he gathered a loose puck in the blue paint and roofed it into the net for Dubuque’s second power play goal in three chances. Max Burkholder and Moberg picked up the assists on Ryan St. Louis’ third goal of the season.
Chicago responded at the 14:19 mark on a Mick Thompson goal, and Nick Moldenhauer added a power play goal 16 seconds later to cut its deficit to two goals.
Celebrini pulled the Steel within 5-4 at 10:13 of the third period. Nolan Joyce took advantage of a Saints turnover deep in the Dubuque zone and fed Celebrini, who beat goalie Marcus Brannman from the low slot while uncontested.
Ryan St. Louis sealed the victory with an empty net goal set up by Shawn O’Donnell with 31 seconds remaining in regulation.
“I’m really proud of the way we played,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said.
“We dominated probably 95% of the game. But that’s a team that really capitalizes on its chances, and they got back into it. We gapped well, we defended the rush well and our forwards did a great job of tracking pucks, which created a ton of turnovers.”
