DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Bellevue strung some hits together early and made it interesting.
Beckman Catholic strung even more together to pull away.
Behind a five-run third inning and a six-run fourth, the Trailblazers stretched a slim one-run lead into a mercy-rule victory, eliminating Bellevue, 14-2, in a Class 2A Region 8 first round matchup on Friday at Beckman High School.
Recommended for you
“That was awesome,” Beckman coach Amber Boeckenstedt said. “Our whole lineup was getting on base and driving in runs, so it was great to see.”
The Trailblazers sent 10 hitters to the plate in the third during a stretch that saw seven reach base consecutively. Anna Sperfslage doubled, Addi Burlage singled and drove in two runs, Lil McDermott added an RBI single, and Emma Karcher and Shea Steffen delivered run-scoring base hits during the outburst that grew Beckman’s 3-2 advantage to 8-2.
“We played them before, so we knew that we could win, but it was all about staying confident and knowing who we are,” McDermott said. “It was huge to add those runs there.”
Beckman (11-18) defeated the Comets for the third time in four days after sweeping a doubleheader on Tuesday in the regular-season finale.
“Postseason, you never know what’s going to happen,” Boeckenstedt said. “I told the girls not to expect to just walk in and take this. They had to fight for every out and every run, and we did that.”
Bellevue closed its season at 4-19.
Beckman, which boasts a season-long four-game winning streak, will face No. 7-ranked Cascade on Wednesday in a regional quarterfinal matchup. The Cougars swept the Trailblazers in a doubleheader on June 15.
“They are a good team, but we have a sisterhood, we all build off of each other and love playing together,” McDermott said. “Anything can happen if we put it all together.”
Trista Schmidt’s RBI single gave Beckman a 1-0 lead in the first, and the Blazers made it 3-0 on a misplayed popup that should have ended the inning.
The Comets responded in the second to cut the deficit to 3-2. Caitlyn Klein and Jaycee Ehlinger singled before Breanna Edwards delivered an RBI double. Olivia Carter’s bases-loaded walk put Bellevue right back in it.
Beckman turned to eighth-grader Hannah Schlichte in relief with no outs in the second.
In the biggest moment of her brief varsity career, the youngster tossed three innings without allowing an earned run.
“(Starter) Elisabeth Kerper pitched the whole game when we saw them on Tuesday, so I knew they might get on her pretty quick,” Boeckenstedt said. “But Hannah came in and did a tremendous job of closing the door tonight for us.”
All eight hitters Beckman sent to the plate reached base in the game-clinching fourth inning. Schmidt, Burlage, Abby Knepper, Karcher and Reese Osterhaus had base hits, while Steffen provided an RBI double before the game was called via the 12-run rule.
“Cascade is a good team, and it’s gonna take a lot to beat them.” McDermott said. “But we know we can do it. “We just have to keep building off what we started here tonight.”