Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area games:
IOWA
MUSCATINE (0-6, 0-2) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (4-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Homecoming is a big night for Senior, which not only will recognize its Athletic Hall of Fame class at halftime, but will also pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the program’s 1971 state championship team. The Rams can move into more comfortable playoff positioning with a win tonight against a team that has been allowing more than 45 points per game while averaging just less than 10 points itself. Senior has outscored its opponents by an average of 10 points this season. On paper, this one shouldn’t be that close.
TH prediction — Senior 42, Muscatine 7
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (3-3, 2-0) at CEDAR FALLS (4-2, 1-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Hempstead won, 20-13
Outlook — The Mustangs’ goal after starting 1-3 was to get back to .500. Now that they’re there, they’ll get their toughest test to date tonight at the UNI-Dome against the Class 5A 10th-ranked Tigers, especially after last year’s win. Hempstead will likely need to beat either Cedar Falls or No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy to reach the postseason, so it is especially important for the Mustangs to play their best game tonight.
TH prediction — Cedar Falls 34, Hempstead 24
OELWEIN (1-5, 1-2) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-5, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Wahlert and Oelwein will play varsity only tonight, which moved the kickoff up to 7 p.m. Tonight and next week will make or break the Golden Eagles’ season, as they just need to finish above each of their next two opponents to reach the postseason. Oelwein has been outscored by an average of 23.2 points per game this season.
TH prediction — Wahlert 35, Oelwein 14
WESTERN DUBUQUE (3-3, 1-1) at WATERLOO EAST (1-5, 0-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 42-6
Outlook — The Bobcats have a key game coming up next week that could play a major role in their playoff destiny. But that changes if they overlook a Trojans team that has scored 15 or more points in a game just twice this season. After a tough loss last week, this is a good spot for WD to get back on track.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 42, Waterloo East 13
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (6-0, 3-0) AT SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (2-4, 1-2)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Last week’s instant classic overtime win over Waterloo Columbus was the first time Beckman has been seriously challenged all season, and it should bode well for them as the season nears its stretch run. The Blazer defense was tested, but once again came up big when it counted. With four rushing scores last week, Owen Huehnergarth moved into fifth place in Class 1A with 15. It should be another good week for Beckman’s offense, as the Cougars surrender nearly 30 points per game.
TH prediction — Dyersville Beckman 49, Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
CASCADE (3-3, 1-2) AT MFL/MAR-MAC (5-1, 2-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Jack Menster got his team back on track in a big way last week. The junior running back rushed for 253 yards and six touchdowns in a game that the Cougars desperately needed. Menster is now third in rushing scores in 1A. MFL/Mar-Mac’s Gabe McGeough and Cullen McShane have combined for 1,259 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns this season, so tonight’s matchup should be a showdown on the ground.
TH prediction — MFL/Mar-Mac 42, Cascade 28
BELLEVUE (3-3, 1-3) AT SOUTH WINNESHIEK (2-4, 2-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Cole Heim is tied for fourth in Class A with 13 passing touchdowns and Alex Pitts is tied for second with eight receiving scores, so the Comets have some firepower on offense. The problem has been consistency. In its three wins, Bellevue is averaging almost 37 points per game, but just under 20 in its three losses. The Comets need this one to keep their postseason hopes alive, so expect their playmakers to be ready.
TH prediction — Bellevue 28, South Winneshiek 27
EAST BUCHANAN (5-1, 3-1) AT CLAYTON RIDGE (3-3, 2-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Eagles put up 41 points in last week’s victory over Maquoketa Valley, a good sign for a team that has been struggling on offense recently. They hope to carry that momentum to tonight against a stingy East Buchanan team that allows just 12 points per game.
TH prediction — East Buchanan 31, Clayton Ridge 20
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (4-2, 4-1) AT EASTON VALLEY (6-0, 3-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Vikings take on another top eight-player program in Easton Valley after dropping a tight contest last week to Lansing Kee. Containing Easton Valley QB Conor Gruver — who leads eight-player with 28 passing TDs — will be a necessity for Ed-Co to have a chance.
TH prediction — Easton Valley 59, Edgewood-Colesburg 49
ILLINOIS
DAKOTA (2-4, 2-3) AT GALENA (3-3, 2-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Pirates need to win two of their final three games to become playoff eligible. They have a good opportunity to notch one of those wins tonight against Dakota, which allows over 33 points per game. Expect Galena to come out with a sense of urgency on offense and put on a good show on its home field.
TH prediction — Galena 34, Dakota 20
WISCONSIN
RIVER RIDGE (6-1, 5-0) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (6-1, 4-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — superhits106.com
Last year — Potosi/Cassville won, 28-20
Outlook — River Ridge can win the Six Rivers Conference title with wins in each of the final two weeks of the season. Problem is, those games come against the two programs that have been the league’s toughest in recent history. Both teams are safely in the postseason, but this is Potosi/Cassville’s chance to potentially salvage a split of the title. Ridge averages 28.1 points per game; Potosi/Cassville averages 39.7.
TH prediction — River Ridge 28, Potosi/Cassville 26