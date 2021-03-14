The Dubuque Dolphins Swim Team shined at the 2021 YMCA State Swim Meet in Marshalltown on March 6-7. The Dolphins sent 57 swimmers to the two-day meet that included 23 other YMCA swim teams.
The Dolphins finished third overall as a team and are coached by Kathy Stierman and Nate Hall.
Bringing home two gold medals for the girls was 17-year-old Ariana Yaklich in the open 50 breaststroke (31.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.78). The 50 breast time set a new Iowa YMCA state record and Dubuque Dolphin team record. Evelyn Ward, 8, won the 25-yard butterfly (17.35). And the 11-girls 200 free relay won a state title with Elyse Cloos, Molly Snyder, Amia Yaklich and Rebecca Roling swimming 1:55.82.
For boys, in the 9-10 age group, Jonah Fry earned three state titles 200 free (2:18.74), 50 fly (31.59), 100 free (1:04.26). Rowan Fry won the 50 free (29.40).
In the Open age group: Aiden Yaklich earned two individual titles in the 50 free (22.32) and 50 fly (25.14). William Fry, 13, earned gold in the Open 50 back (28.54). Jarrett Herber won the 200 butterfly (2:15.84). The Open boys 200 medley relay (1:40.47) brought home gold behind Gavin Hall, Josh Rusch, Jarrett Herber and Aiden Yaklich while setting a new team record. The Open boys 200 free relay (1:29.48) of Gavin Hall, Josh Rusch, Jarrett Herber and Aiden Yaklich set an Iowa state record, a new team record, and earned a national qualifying time.
Other new team records from the Iowa state meet include:
Gwenny Hall (13-14) 200 back (2:29.67), which was previously held by Clare Slagel (2:33.75) since 2008.
Josh Rusch Open 50 breast (29.62), which was his own record from last year (29.80)
Gavin Hall broke the Open 50 back (25.29) from the lead-off leg on the medley relay, which was previously held by Jakob Decker (25.47) in 2018.
Gavin Hall broke the Open 50 free (22.14) from the lead-off leg on the free relay, which was his own record (22.23).
Other medal winners from the state meet were:
The 8 and under Girls 100 medley relay earned bronze with Alyssa Blum, Malin Their, Evelyn Ward and Clara Fry. In the 25 free, Malin Thier finished second and Evelyn Ward placed third. Malin Thier was third in the 25 back. The 8 and under girls 100 free relay captured silver with Evelyn Ward, Alyssa Blum, Malin Thier and Clara Fry.
The 8 and under boys 100 medley relay also earned bronze and included Ryan Heiar, Cooper Hillebrand, Oliver Stanton and August Runde. The 8 and under boys 100 free relay of Oliver Stanton, Ryan Heiar, Cooper Hillebrand and August Runde earned bronze. Oliver Stanton earned silver in the 50 backstroke and bronze in the 50 free and 25 backstroke.
The 9-10 girls 200 medley relay earned silver with Holly Roling, Ruth Powers, Evelyn Coyle and Ellie Hoffman. Holly Roling was third in the 50 back. The 200 girls free relay was third with Holly Roling, Evelyn Coyle, Tessa Vilar and Ellie Hoffman.
The boys 200 medley relay earned silver with Rowan Fry, Myles Page, Jonah Fry and Will McNamara. Rowan Fry was second in the 100 back. The 200 free relay earned silver with Jonah Fry, Will McNamara, Myles Page and Rowan Fry.
Molly Snyder earned silver in the 11-12 girls 50 Butterfly. Rebecca Roling was third in the 100 freestyle.
The 200 boys free relay was third with Alex Ihrig, Isaac Stille, Sam Godel and Duncan Freund.
The 13-14 girls 200 medley relay earned bronze with Gwenny Hall, Kelly Snyder, Evie Hall, and Jessie Then.
William Fry was third in the 100 back.
The girls 15-21 200 medley relay finished second with Taylor Weig, Ariana Yaklich, Molly Strohmeyer and Kaylee Pickel. Delaney Noel earned bronze in the 400 IM. The 200 free relay earned silver with Ariana Yaklich, Kaylee Pickel, Helen Hall and Molly Strohmeyer.
Aiden Yaklich captured silver in the 100 freestyle. Gavin Hall finished second in the 50 free and 50 fly. Joshua Rusch earned bronze in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Rusch also captured silver in the 50 breast (29.62), a new Dubuque Dolphin team record. Jarrett Herber earned bronze in the 100 fly.
A female and male Dubuque Dolphin were honored at the state meet. The Iowa YMCA Competitive Swimming All-Star team members were Emma Brooner, 17, and Walter Freund, 14. Both have shown dedication, excellent sportsmanship, and improvement in the sport of swimming, the best qualities of a Y swimmer.
The Dubuque Dolphins will be sending 39 swimmers to the North Central YMCA regional meet at the Wellmark YMCA on March 19-21.