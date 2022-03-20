Jacob Warner extended one Iowa championship wrestling streak on Friday night.
He wasn’t able to do it again on Saturday.
Penn State’s Max Dean used a third-period takedown to beat the Hawkeyes’ Warner, 3-2, for the 197-pound national title at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships on Saturday night in Detroit.
Just by reaching the finals, Warner extended Iowa’s streak of having at least one finalist for the 32nd consecutive year. Iowa has crowned at least one champion at each of the last four national tournaments.
Penn State locked up the team championship long before any of its five finalists took the mat, and piled up 131.5 points to surge past runner-up Michigan (95) and the third-place Hawkeyes (74). Iowa State (37) was 17th; Northern Iowa (28.5) finished 20th.
Penn State also got championships from Roman Bravo-Young (133), Nick Lee (141), Carter Starocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184).
Michigan’s Nick Suriano (125), Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis (149), Northwestern’s Ryan Deakin (157), Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole (165) and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (285) also won championships.
Iowa’s Austin DeSanto beat Arizona State’s Michael McGee, 7-4, in the third-place match at 133.
The Hawkeyes’ Michael Kemerer (174) settled for fourth after losing a 12-4 major decision to North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay and Alex Marinelli (165) won by forfeit over Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti in the fifth-place match at 165. Tony Cassioppi took seventh at 285 with a 2-0 win over Nebraska’s Christian Lance.
Iowa State defending national champion David Carr bounced all the way back after losing in the second round, finishing with a 7-2 victory over Nebraska’s Peyton Robb for third place at 157.
Yonger Bastida pinned Ohio State’s Gavin Hoffman in 2:29 for fifth at 197 and Marcus Coleman (184) was seventh for the Cyclones after an 8-3 win over Cornell’s Jonathan Loew.
Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa’s only wrestler to reach the medal stand, beat Cal Poly’s Bernie Truax, 6-4, on the strength on a takedown late in the third period in the 184 third-place match.
Austin Gomez registered Wisconsin’s highest finish, settling for fourth at 149 after losing to Virginia Tech’s Bryce Andonian, 10-6, in a rematch of their quarterfinal match from Friday. Andonian won the first meeting by fall and handed Gomez his only two losses of the tournament.
Hamiti was sixth and Eric Barnett won his 125 seventh-place match for the Badgers.
Lucas Byrd, Illinois’ lone All-American, pinned Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers in 6:59 in the 133 fifth-place match.