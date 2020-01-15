Kari Fitzpatrick played a pivotal role in taking the Loras College women’s basketball team to new heights last week.
The senior guard from Edgewood-Colesburg High School led the Duhawks to a 102-60 victory over Buena Vista and an 82-78 upset at NCAA Division III No. 5-ranked Wartburg. For her efforts, the American Rivers Conference named her its female athlete of the week and women’s basketball player of the week.
The week propelled the women’s basketball team to its highest D3hoops.com ranking in program history. The Duhawks improved to 14-1 overall (5-1 in the A-R-C) and jumped from No. 19 to No. 11 in the poll.
Against Buena Vista, Fitzpatrick scored 20 points in 19 minutes, while picking up seven rebounds and shooting 67% from the field. In Waverly, Fitzpatrick scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. This is Fitzpatrick’s second career player of the week award after earning the award last January.
The Duhawks will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday’s home game against rival University of Dubuque for Senior Day. Tip-off at the Athletic & Wellness Center is set for 2 p.m., and the men’s teams will follow at 4 p.m.
Clasen, Grover earn Wartburg awards — Hunter Clasen, a freshman from Bellevue, Iowa, received the Wartburg College football team’s special teams player of the year award on Saturday during the team’s annual banquet. Clasen led the Knights returning efforts, collecting nearly 600 kickoff returns yards for an average of 23.6 per return. He also totaled 151 punt return yards on 22 attempts en route to being named an A-R-C Honorable Mention return specialist.
Linebacker Owen Grover, a freshman from Dyersville Beckman, was selected as the Newcomer of the Year. He played in all 12 games and finished third on the team in tackles with 86, adding 8.5 tackles for loss. He earned A-R-C defensive player of the week honors Sept. 30 after tying a season-high with 11 tackles during the win over Dubuque.
Wartburg finished its season with a 10-2 overall record while securing a share of a third consecutive A-R-C title and reaching the second round of the NCAA playoffs.
WIAC honors UW-P’s Voelker — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Carter Voelker, a senior guard from Kiel, Wis., earned the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week award. Voelker averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and one steal per game, while shooting 45.7 percent (16-of-35) from the field to lead the Pioneers to a 2-0 week in conference play.
Kubitz earns ring with Bison — Nick Kubitz, a freshman linebacker from Dubuque Senior, was a member of the North Dakota State University football team, which defeated James Madison University, 28-20, on Saturday in Frisco, Texas, to win the NCAA Division I FCS Championship and cap a 16-0 season. Kubitz did not see game action in his first year in the program.