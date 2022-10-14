Leah Klapatauskas spotted her mom with a quarter-mile remaining, and that provided all the motivation she needed for one final push.

“At the 400 (meter mark) I saw my mom and she gave me a song lyric that I’ve been singing all day, so I just used that on that last push,” Klapatauskas said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.