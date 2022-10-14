Leah Klapatauskas spotted her mom with a quarter-mile remaining, and that provided all the motivation she needed for one final push.
“At the 400 (meter mark) I saw my mom and she gave me a song lyric that I’ve been singing all day, so I just used that on that last push,” Klapatauskas said.
With “Stand Up” from the 2019 film “Harriet” playing in her head, Dubuque Senior’s Klapatauskas (19:01) lunged across the finish line a second faster than Zoe Zylstra of Cedar Falls to claim individual runner-up honors at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional cross country meet Thursday at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Kierra Hess, of Cedar Rapids Prairie, was the girls overall winner in 18:39.
“There was like 2 minutes left in the race and I knew I had to go after it for my teammates,” Klapatauskas said. “I feel good now. I just knew this was my home course and I was gonna go for it.”
Klapatauskas fronted a pack of her teammates that finished inside the top 10 and led the Rams to the Mississippi Division title. Senior finished with 25 team points, besting Cedar Rapids Prairie (50) to claim its fifth conference championship in the last six years. The Rams won four straight conference crowns from 2017-2020.
Emily Gorton (19:15) crossed in fourth, Claire Hoyer (19:22) was fifth, Emma Chesterman (19:34) sixth, and Neveah Kessler (19:47) eighth as half of the top ten individuals hailed from Senior.
“We push for each other and I heard all my teammates cheering for them right behind and that gives me that little extra shove to keep going,” Klapatauskas said. “We just really want to come in as that Ram pack. We’re excited to take that banner home and put it in the new gym.”
Senior coach Louie Fischer said his team executed Thursday’s blueprint to victory exactly as it was drawn up.
“We came in and the goal was to have at least five in the top 10, and the girls ran really well,” Fischer said. “They’re very businesslike when it comes to racing. They have a lot of fun in practice and they work hard together, but when we get down to the race plan, they execute and they do a fine job. They really do.”
Dubuque Wahlert (120) finished fifth as a team, and was paced by Lucy Murphy (19:53) in 11th place. Lilah Takes (20th, 20:13), Lilly Graham (24th, 20:26), Olivia Bellini (28th, 20:35), and Claire King (37th, 22:19) rounded out the scoring for the Golden Eagles.
On the boys side, Wahlert freshman Jayden Brookins continued an impressive inaugural cross country campaign as the area’s top finisher in 15th place with a time of 16:48.
“It’s all been so much fun, especially with my teammates helping me along the way,” Brookins said. “They’ve been very good supporters, and seeing the progression in my time has been really fun to see.”
Brookins said his confidence is high heading into next week’s state qualifying meet, and hopes to push some of his teammates toward the state meet as well.
“The main focus is to try to get some of my other teammates to state with me because I’ve been told it’s really fun with teammates as well.”
Kyle Powers (29th, 17:50), Gabe Auer (32nd, 18:13), Nick Klapatauskas (33rd, 18:17), and Eden Schrack (37th, 19:27), also scored for Wahlert, which finished fifth in the team standings with 146 points.
Freshman Jack Kirman fronted Dubuque Senior in 16th place in 16:55. Robert Howes (17:01) came in 17th, Jacob Rowe (17:19) was 20th, Calvin Lueken (17:19) placed 21st, and Danny Rothert (17:37) was 23rd as the Rams (97) placed fourth as a team.
Jaden Merrick, of Cedar Falls, was the boys individual winner in 15:46. The Tigers also won the team title with 26 points.
