Grant Kramer doesn’t mind living up to the high standards set by the Western Dubuque fall sports teams. Even if it meant a later-than-expected start to his coaching career.
The Bobcats improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 2,891-2,469 victory over Dubuque Wahlert on Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action at Cherry Lanes. Western Dubuque also won the girls match, 2,280-2,076.
Both teams had their season opening meet postponed because of the deep runs by the fall sports teams. Western Dubuque sent athletes to state in all five fall sports, won a state football title and took second in volleyball.
“It’s been a busy year to be a Bobcat, but it’s also been a great year to be a Bobcat,” said Kramer, who took over the program from his mentor, Al Heiberger. “We had a handful of kids involved in those sports, so we only had a few weeks to prepare for the season, but the transition has been nice. The boys have really stepped up, and we’re off to a 2-0 start.
“The mentality is the same throughout every sport at Western Dubuque, and we take pride in that. The football and volleyball teams did a great job to start it, and we want to do our part to continue that.”
Ben Heiberger led the way for Western Dubuque, with a match-high two-game series of 416, while Nathan Kramer finished just three pins back. Jacob Butcher contributed a 379, followed by Nathan Vaske’s 339 and Bailey Rice’s 333. Alec Nadermann’s 332 did not count in the team score.
The Bobcats shot Baker games of 162, 211, 213, 225 and 200 to pull away.
“Today was a pretty big deal for us,” Ben Heiberger said. “In past years, we’ve come here and struggled because it’s very different from our home house, Cobra Lanes. But we were mentally prepared for it to be different, and we made the adjustments we needed to make. We ended up scoring pretty well against a tough conference team.”
Ben Vaassen led the Golden Eagles with a 359, followed by Connor Beutin (341), Carter Hancock (330), Garrett Kadolph (328) and Will Kamentz (300), while Nick Splinter’s 285 did not factor in the scoring. Wahlert recorded Baker scores of 168, 151, 199, 138 and 155.
The Western Dubuque girls got a match-high 359 from Rylie Bergfeld while improving their record to 1-1. Grace Kramer added a 334, followed by Ceci Daly (291), Olivia Neyen (274) and Sara Horsfield (260) while not counting Hannah Kluesner’s 224.
“We have four girls back from last season, and we know how to build off each others’ energy,” Bergfeld said. “We have a pretty competitive team, even in practice, and we have fun with it. When we’re having fun, that’s usually when we bowl well. And if we’re not bowling well, we know how to put it behind us and focus on the next game.”
Western Dubuque shot Baker games of 146, 154, 181, 146 and 135.
“We have a pretty good tradition here, and the expectations are always to do as well as we have in the past,” Western Dubuque girls coach Kay Heiberger said. “To be honest, my biggest focus is just making sure we make the adjustments we need to the different lane conditions we face.”
Emily Kasal led Wahlert with a two-game series of 351, followed by Lola Grap (301), Abbie Beutin (287), Hannah Busch (257) and Jamie Vondran (239), while Cathryn Skahill’s 211 did not factor in the scoring.
The Eagles recorded Baker scores of 180, 128, 117, 109 and 107.
“We’re a work in progress with both teams,” Wahlert coach Tom Kramer said. “But we’ve had three meets, and we’ve improved our scores in all three meets, so that’s a good foundation. Hopefully, we can continue that throughout the year and have a pretty solid team in the end. But, I really do like how things are going, considering we have such a young team.”