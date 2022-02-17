Here is a quick look at how individual area wrestlers have fared on the first day of the Iowa state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines:
CLASS 2A
First round
120: Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. DJ Muir (Humboldt) 7-2.
132: Aiden Flora (Adel ADM) pinned Blake Engel (West Delaware) 5:12.
138: Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) pinned Easton Wheeler (Anamosa) 1:59.
152: Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) 6-4, SV.
160: Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) pinned Karson Downey (Clarinda) 1:42.
182: Will Ward (West Delaware) dec. Blake Jager (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 6-0.
195: Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) pinned Isaac Howe (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 0:41.
220: Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) pinned Sawyer Falck (West Delaware) 3:09.
285: Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) pinned Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 5:07.
Consolation first round
132: Blake Engel (West Delaware) pinned Caden Kerr (North Fayette Valley) 0:49.
220: Ty Hulshof (Sioux Center) dec. Sawyer Falck (West Delaware) 10-5.
