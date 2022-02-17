Here is a quick look at how individual area wrestlers have fared on the first day of the Iowa state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines:

CLASS 2A

First round

120: Carson Less (West Delaware) dec. DJ Muir (Humboldt) 7-2.

132: Aiden Flora (Adel ADM) pinned Blake Engel (West Delaware) 5:12.

138: Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) pinned Easton Wheeler (Anamosa) 1:59.

152: Logan Peyton (West Delaware) dec. Eduardo Garcia (Winterset) 6-4, SV.

160: Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware) pinned Karson Downey (Clarinda) 1:42.

182: Will Ward (West Delaware) dec. Blake Jager (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 6-0.

195: Wyatt Voelker (West Delaware) pinned Isaac Howe (New Hampton/Turkey Valley) 0:41.

220: Clark Younggreen (Mount Vernon) pinned Sawyer Falck (West Delaware) 3:09.

285: Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) pinned Skyler Young (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 5:07.

Consolation first round

132: Blake Engel (West Delaware) pinned Caden Kerr (North Fayette Valley) 0:49.

220: Ty Hulshof (Sioux Center) dec. Sawyer Falck (West Delaware) 10-5.

