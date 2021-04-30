A capsule look at this weekend’s best-of-three United States Hockey League Eastern Conference semifinal series:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (24-23-4-1) AT CHICAGO STEEL (38-11-3-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday (if necessary) at Fox Valley Ice Arena, Geneva, Ill.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Chicago won five of the eight meetings, and the teams split the four games at Fox Valley. The Steel outscored the Saints, 32-21, although five of the games were decided by a single goal and three went to overtime. All four games at Fox Valley were decided by one goal.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints went 23-13-4-1 down the stretch to extend the USHL’s longest active playoff streak to 10 straight appearances. They have never finished below .500 and have never missed the playoffs since returning to the USHL in 2010-11. (The USHL did not hold the playoffs last season due to the pandemic.) Dubuque ranked fourth in the USHL with 199 goals and 11th in goals against at 212. The Saints took just 500 penalty minutes, the least in the league and 103 fewer than the second-lowest squad, Team USA. Robert Cronin led Dubuque in scoring with 28 goals and 53 points for 10th on the USHL chart, while Stephen Halliday tallied 10 goals and 48 points for 17th. Despite a series of mid-season roster moves, the Saints had just 31 players skate at least one game this season. Only Fargo, with 30, used fewer players. The league average was 36. For the playoff run, the Saints have added affiliates list player Mikey DeAngelo, a 5-foot-11, 172-pound center from Itasca, Ill. He tallied one goal and six points in eight games for the National Team Development Program after he played for the Chicago Mission 16U team. DeAngelo, 16, replaces John Evans, who quit the team earlier this month.
Scouting Chicago: The Steel, who won the Anderson Cup as regular-season champions for the second straight year, qualified for the postseason for the fourth straight time and share the second-longest active playoff streak with Muskegon and Fargo. Chicago led the league with 265 goals, 24 more than Muskegon, but allowed 185 goals for the seventh-lowest in the league. Chicago took 618 penalty minutes, the third-lowest in the league. The top four scorers in the league all played for Chicago: Sean Farrell (29 goals, 101 points), Matt Coronato (48 goals, 85 points), Josh Doan (31 goals, 70 points) and Erik Middendorf (32 goals, 68 points).
Special teams: This series features the two teams who were shorthanded the least this season. Dubuque faced only 153 penalty kills, while Chicago faced 171. Chicago, meanwhile, ranked second in the league with 223 power play opportunities and Dubuque ranked 11th with 177. Chicago led the league with a 28.3% efficiency on the power play and ranked sixth with a 79.5% kill rate. Dubuque’s power play ranked fourth with a 22.0% success rate, and the penalty kill ranked 13th at 75.2%
Around the USHL: No. 3 Green Bay visits No. 2 Muskegon in the other Eastern Conference semifinal. In the Western Conference, No. 4 Fargo visits No. 1 Tri-City, and No. 3 Sioux City plays at No. 2 Omaha. The all three first-round games will be hosted by the higher seeds. The conference finals begin next weekend.