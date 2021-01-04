Andrei Buyalsky established himself as a difference maker on his very first shift with the Dubuque Fighting Saints last week in Muskegon.
On Sunday, the 6-foot-3, 174-pound center from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, used his world-class speed for the ultimate difference maker. Buyalsky scored 1:23 into overtime to lift the Saints to a 2-1 victory over the USHL-leading Chicago Steel at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque (5-11-0) won its third straight game and its fourth in five outings. The Steel fell to 11-2-2.
“I have to thank my linemates, because without them I wouldn’t have gotten the puck or had a chance to score,” Buyalsky said through translator and teammate Daniyal Dzhaniyev. “But after that, it was just pure excitement scoring my first career USHL goal. It’s nice to score a goal, but the most important thing is the team won.
“It’s all about the team, not me. I want to make a nice impact, but without my teammates, I couldn’t do anything.”
Robert Cronin and Ian Pierce skated with Buyalsky during the 3-on-3 overtime, and both won battles in the Chicago zone to maintain possession of the puck. Buyalsky took the puck high in the zone, angled around Chicago’s Mackie Samoskevich on his forehand, cut to the net and backhanded a shot into a wide-open net behind goaltender Ian Shane to touch off a wild celebration. Cronin created space for Buyalsky by attracting Adam Robbins’ attention just outside the goal crease.
The brilliant offensive play rewarded a stellar defensive effort against the USHL’s highest-scoring offense. Chicago has scored 76 goals in 15 games and, entering Sunday’s matinee, tallied at least one goal in 39 of the first 42 periods it played this season.
“The defensive effort was fantastic,” said goaltender Hobie Hedquist, who stopped 23 shots to earn his third consecutive victory. “We had a lot of blocked shots and forced them to take a lot of bad angle shots., which was huge.”
Hedquist took the net to start the game but immediately noticed a problem with his skate blade and retreated to the locker room for repairs. Aidan McCarthy didn’t face a single shot in 9:43 he played before Hedquist took over in Dubuque’s net.
“You prepare to play, so sitting on the bench for the first 10 minutes because of an equipment malfunction is definitely hard,” Hedquist said. “But getting through that first period gave me a lot of confidence. And getting a goal and the lead was really nice.”
Primo Self gave the Saints the lead with his first goal of the season late in the first period. Evan Stella and Self worked along the boards to chip the puck out of the Dubuque zone to Tommy Middleton along the right wall. Middleton carried into the Chicago zone, where Riley Stuart made a quick pass to a late-arriving Self. From a sharp angle to the left of Shane, Self rifled a shot off the crossbar and into the net at the 15:27 mark.
“It was huge for us to get that first one,” Self said. “We know they’re a good team and we’d have to be really good tonight to have a chance to beat them. Having the lead right off the bat was huge for us, and we were able to build off that.
“It means a lot to beat a team like Chicago. It’s our third win in a row, we’re playing great and now we just have to build on it this weekend in Youngstown.”
Dubuque’s defense held until the 16:46 mark of the third period. Matt Coronato, a projected first-round NHL Draft pick this summer, wired a shot under the crossbar for his USHL-leading 14th goal of the season.
The Steel, who lead the league with 23 power play goals, went 0-for-4 with the man-advantage and did not convert on a key five-minute major to Tristan Lemyre for boarding Colton Huard midway through the third period. Dubuque did not receive a power play but still managed to tie the Steel with 24 shots apiece.
Saints head coach Oliver David credited his assistants, Justin Hale and Evan Dixon, for the success on the penalty kill.
“The P.K. was a group effort tonight,” Hale said. “Going into the game, Evan, Oliver and myself dove into some of their tendencies and tried to figure out what our group could put together. Hats off to them because they executed the game plan we put in place. We got in shot lanes, blocked shots, got key saves and we did a good job of keeping them to the perimeter as much as possible.”