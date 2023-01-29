Oliver Moberg decided to move more than 4,000 miles from home to pursue a well-rounded opportunity in college hockey.
This week, the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ two-way center from Bromma, Sweden, found the perfect fit and committed to Clarkson University.
“When I chose to play college hockey, it was a 50/50 decision — 50% education and 50% hockey,” Moberg, 19, said. “I have always had good grades in school, but it’s a totally different thing to go to school in another country with a different language. I know at Clarkson I’ll get all the help I need.
“I really liked how supportive they are of their athletes and how they make sure I can succeed in school as well as on the ice. That was an important part of it.”
Clarkson, a 4,300-student private research institution in Potsdam, N.Y., competes in NCAA Division I Eastern College Athletic Conference. Moberg plans to study business in college while playing for 11th-year head coach Casey Jones.
“It was a little smaller of a school, and I really liked that,” said Moberg, who visited campus last week. “I made a really good connection with the coach and the players as well. I just got a really good feeling when I was there.”
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward has come a long way since September, when he arrived in Dubuque for training camp with very little grasp of English. He relied on countrymen Marcus Brannman, Nils Juntorp and Theo Wallberg to translate for him before quickly learning the language.
“He certainly faced some adversity early on, but that’s part of the deal and he stuck with it,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “You really find out a person’s character when they’re in tough situations, and he’s battled through. You’re always happy to see your guys reach their goal, but it’s a little more special when they have to battle adversity.
“When he first got here, he had to figure out a totally different brand of hockey from what he was used to back home while also trying to figure out what everyone around him was saying. He found a way, and he’s been outstanding for us.”
And the reward came when Clarkson offered him an opportunity.
“When I came here, this was the goal,” Moberg said. “There were a lot of ups and downs, of course, but that makes it feel even better to be committed to a really good school and a really good team.”
On the ice, Moberg plays on the Saints’ most-consistent line with Jake Sondreal and James Reeder. He has contributed six goals, 21 points and 21 penalty minutes in 28 games and shares the team lead in plus/minus at plus-eight with Sondreal and Jayden Jubenvill.
“Oliver always plays on the right side of the puck, which fits the way Clarkson wants to play,” MacDonald said. “He’s a big, responsible guy who can play anywhere in your lineup – he’ll kill penalties, play on the power play, win faceoffs when you need them and he’s really heavy on the puck. He plays a simple game and does a lot of really good things.”
Moberg previously played for the AIK program in his native Sweden before the Saints selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 USHL Draft. He has also represented his country internationally at the U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels.
“Oliver has been looking over his options for a while and we are happy that he found a great fit in Clarkson,” said Kalle Larsson, the Saints’ general manager and president of hockey operations. “They are getting a reliable two-way player who can play in any situation.”
