The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association hopes to return to competition in the fall.
But, contrary to widely circulated reports last week, the governing body for high school sports in the state has yet to make a decision on the status of fall sports.
“We are optimistic & hopeful that our schools will be able to provide fall sports, but it will ultimately come down to local & state health leaders who are the experts determining if our schools can provide sport opportunities to their student-athletes,” the WIAA wrote on social media earlier this week.
“Safety & health continue to be our biggest concerns. We have been involved in very detailed & intensive communication with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction & the governor’s office.”
The WIAA’s Board of Control is next scheduled to meet on June 24, and schools are scheduled to remain closed through June 30.
On Friday, WNFLsports.com in Green Bay posted a story about the high school football season starting on time. The radio station reported that equipment would be issued to players on Aug. 3, and teams would be able to practice the following day.
Football coaches around the state turned to Twitter to share the story. That prompted the response from the WIAA.
MAQUOKETA HOSTING LUCAS OIL SERIES
Maquoketa Speedway will host a Lucas Oil MLRA Late Models series show on Saturday. Spectators will be allowed at 50 percent of the facility’s capacity, and DRT TRAK Racing Inc. encourages its fans and competitors to practice social distancing, use hand sanitizer and stay safe.
The series will make its second-ever appearance at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Nebraska racer Travis Dickes won the inaugural race in May of 2014.
The card includes Modifieds running for a $1,000-to-win paycheck, SportMods racing for $500-to-win, 4-Stocks, and the American Iron Racing Series. Pits will open at 4 p.m. and the grandstands at 5 p.m., with a drivers meeting at 6 p.m. and hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Additional information, instructions, and procedures will be announced on the DRT TRAK Racing Inc. Facebook page, and drttrakracing.com.
WFCA CANCELS ALL-STAR GAMES
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has decided to cancel its All-Star Games and banquet, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of limited access to college campuses across the state, the WFCA said the games would be logistically impossible play.
The WFCA’s partners at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin plans to contact the selected players about receiving their game jersey, incentive wear and game programs. Banquet reservations will be refunded.
The WFCA plans to resume the series in July 2021.
CUBA CITY BOYS HOOPS RANKED 14TH OVERALL IN STATE
The Cuba City boys basketball team finished the season ranked No. 14 in Wisconsin, regardless of class, according to the Massey ratings. The Cubans went 25-0 before the coronavirus pandemic stopped the season one victory short of the state tournament.
Onalaska (21-1), Brookfield Central (23-1), La Crosse Central (18-2), Hamilton-Sussex (22-2) and St. Catherine’s (25-0) held down the top five spots in the rankings. No. 17 Stratford (23-0) was the only other unbeaten team in the state.
DALZELL FIELD OPENS TO THE PUBLIC
The Dubuque Community School District last week opened Dalzell Field to walkers, runners and exercise enthusiasts. They are asked to enter through the gates just south of the team rooms.
The facility will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., but restrooms will not be open and drinking fountains have been turned off.