Tori Michel and Karlie Welbes celebrated their senior night by having a hand in four victories as Dubuque Wahlert won 11 of the 12 events in a 137-41 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Tuesday at San Jose Pool.
Alaina Schmidt had a hand in three victories, and Zoe Heiar and Hayley Welbes contributed to two apiece. Avery Schmidt, diver Maria Kircher, Jamie Schmid, Ariana Yaklich and Kenna Wolbers had hands in one victory apiece for the Golden Eagles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1 — At Moody Gym: Corinne Meier filled the stat sheet with five aces, 18 kills, 13 digs and two blocks as the Mustangs beat the J-Hawks 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21.
Western Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids Prairie 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: Meredith Bahl registered 10 kills and an ace, Ella Meyer added 14 digs and an ace, and Kaylee Elgin chipped in four blocks and an ace as the Bobcats swept the Hawks, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16.
Dubuque Senior 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 0 — At Nora Gym: The Rams (11-17) swept the Warriors, 25-11, 25-9, 25-18.
Bellevue 3, Monticello 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Lindsey Banowetz led the Bellevue offense with 17 kills and four aces, and Brin Daugherty had 35 assists as the Comets beat the Panthers, 25-17, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Lisbon 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ellie O’Brien had eight kills and Emma Callaghan added 11 assists, 12 digs, three blocks and an ace for Marquette (1-21), but the Lions swept the Mohawks, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19.
Clayton Ridge 3, Lansing Kee 1 — At Lansing, Iowa: The Eagles defeated the Hawks, 18-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21.
Marion 3, Maquoketa 0 — At Marion, Iowa: The Indians swept the Cardinals, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18.
Cuba City 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: Hailey Stich powered the Cubans with 15 kills, 11 digs and two aces, and Kayla Stich had 18 assists as the Cubans swept the Panthers, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22, in a key SWAL showdown.
Platteville 3, Richland Center 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Izzy Carroll had 13 kills and Alayna Digman added 12 as the WIAA Division 2 No. 3-ranked Hillmen swept the Hornets, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19.
Fennimore 3, Riverdale 2 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson recorded 16 kills and 18 digs as Fennimore beat Riverdale, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 14-25, 15-9.
Dodgeville 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Dodgeville: Lily Krahn had eight kills and three aces to lead Prairie du Chien in a 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 loss to Dodgeville.
Darlington 3, Southwestern 1 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Redbirds outlasted the Wildcats in SWAL play.
Scales Mound 2, Warren 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Claire Wienen had 10 kills, two aces and two digs as the Hornets swept the Warriors, 25-20, 26-24.
East Dubuque 2, Orangeville 1 — At Orangeville, Ill.: Paige Middendorf and Anna Berryman combined for 13 kills, and Lexi Loeffelholz added 10 digs as the Warriors won, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, on Monday night.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Mustangs 2nd — At Iowa City West: Hannah Brown led Dubuque Hempstead with a fourth-place finish, and Emma Holesinger and Shaelyn Hostager both added top-10 finishes as the Mustangs finished runner-up to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 50-49, at the Iowa City West Invitational.
MEN’S SOCCER
North Park 4, Dubuque 1 — At Chicago: Josh Merkel scored the match-tying goal on a penalty kick in the 15th minute, but North Park pulled away to beat the Spartans (6-3-1).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Loras 7, St. Ambrose 2 — At Davenport, Iowa: Audrey Hinz, Sara Backus, Isabel Schwabe and Noely Baumann won singles matches for the Duhawks (9-1).