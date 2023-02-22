POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville girls basketball team didn’t have much luck at the free-throw line in the first half of Tuesday’s WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal against No. 9-seed Black Hawk.
But, when it came down to crunch time, the co-op was near perfect and held on to defeat the Warriors, 37-28.
Eighth-seeded Potosi/Cassville advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal at top-seeded Belmont (20-5).
“I think this was just a game of two young teams trying really hard and coming in extra amped up, and just struggling offensively,” Potosi/Cassville coach Brad Bierman said. “Both teams had a hard time finding the rim.”
PC was sent to the free-throw line often in the first half, but was only able to connect on 3 of 11 attempts while shooting just 20 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Black Hawk (9-15) was held to just two first-half field goals on 2-for-20 shooting from the field. The Warriors were held scoreless for the final seven minutes of the half.
“We knew we were going to have to have a great defensive effort in order to defeat them,” PC senior Emily Bierman said. “They are strong and physical and we just had to do our best to box out and try to get them in foul trouble. It was frustrating to see us miss so many free throws early on because it would have helped us a lot.”
PC (9-15) led, 12-8, at the half, but the Warriors tied the score up at 12-12 early in the second half. Baskets from Miranda Kieler and Ruby Roe gave PC a five-point cushion, but the Warriors continued to battle back, again knotting the score at 18-18. Black Hawk reclaimed the lead briefly on a basket from Raylin Peterson, but Emily Bierman answered on the other end with a 3-pointer to give the lead back to PC.
After missing her first four free throws of the second half, Kieler went on to make nine in a row, helping seal the win during the final minutes of play.
“Miranda really stepped up and made some big shots at the line when we needed them,” Emily Bierman said. “It feels amazing to get a first-round win.”
Bierman finished the game with five points, behind Kieler’s 17.
The Warriors were led by Peterson with 11 points.
“We’ve had a grueling schedule, and it’s been wearing on the girls,” Brad Bierman said. “It’s nice to see them get a win, and hopefully we can string a couple of them together with the same effort on Friday.”
