Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried (top) tries to tilt West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher during their 125-pound second-round match at the Iowa girls state tournament on Thursday at Xtream Arena in Coralville. Leibfried beat Stonecypher again in Friday’s consolation matches on her way to a sixth-place finish.
Adessa Leibfried became the first state medalist in Bellevue girls wrestling history, and two other area wrestlers added medals to their collection at the conclusion of the inaugural Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tournament on Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Leibfried was pinned in 3 minutes and 26 seconds by Ridge View’s Tatum Shepherd in her 125-pound fifth-place match during Friday’s night’s finals session. Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel collected her third medal earlier in the day after finishing seventh at 115, and Western Dubuque’s Josie Jecklin placed eighth at 155 for the second consecutive season.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Ava McDermott (120), Western Dubuque’s Sharidan Engelken (190) and Dubuque Hempstead’s Katelyn Brokus (235) each lost in the consolation fourth round and were eliminated one win short of the medal stand.
Leibfried survived her blood-round match to etch her name into the Comets’ record book, winning a 9-7 decision in sudden victory over Fort Dodge’s Mariaha Benedict.
She followed that up with her second win over West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher in as many days, taking another step up the podium with a 7-2 victory. Leibfried had pinned Stonecypher in Thursday’s second round.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central pinned Leibfried in 0:39 in the consolation semifinals.
Leibfried, a senior, finished the season 32-8.
Jecklin wrestled overtime to secure her state medal, too.
Twice.
Jecklin secured a takedown in the closing minutes of sudden victory to earn a 4-2 victory over Washington’s Teegan Sulentich in the blood round.
Jecklin and Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Erika Brokovich both scored escapes in regulation and their consolation fifth-round match went to tiebreaker-1 knotted at 1. Jecklin escaped from the bottom position for a 2-1 lead after the first 30-second period, but Brokovich escaped in the next 30-second period to force an ultimate tiebreaker, then escaped again to drop Jecklin into the seventh-place match.
Jecklin settled for eighth after losing by fall to Des Moines Public Schools’ Haylee McGrew. Jecklin ended her senior season 26-7.
Reel, a senior who placed seventh in 2021 and fifth last season, won by medical forfeit over Cedar Falls’ Jasmine Oleson in the consolation fourth round, but was pinned by Anamosa’s Adison Musser for the second time in the tournament in the consolation fifth round.
Musser beat Reel in 5:25 in Thursday’s second round and 1:32 on Friday.
Reel won her seventh-place match by medical forfeit over West Des Moines Valley’s Aaleyah McMaster and ended the season 25-14.
McDermott lost a 9-0 major decision to Raccoon River-Northwest’s Calista Rodish in the blood round and finished the season 24-9.
Engelken nearly rallied out of a seven-point deficit before coming up short in a 13-8 loss to South Winneshiek’s Isabelle Kipp in the consolation fourth round. Engelken ended the year 30-9.
Brokus ended the season 21-8 after losing by fall in 1:06 to S.W.A.T. Valkyrie’s Haley Armstrong in the blood round.
