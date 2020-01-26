Playing three games in less than 51 hours took a definite toll on the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Travis Treloar scored a pair of goals in the first 9:10, and the Saints never recovered in a 4-2 loss Saturday night in Lincoln. The Saints steamrolled Team USA’s U17 squad, 9-3, on Thursday night and gutted out a 3-2 shootout victory Friday in Omaha before running out of steam.
Dubuque fell to 23-9-1after seeing a three-game winning streak come to an end. The Saints have taken six one-goal losses, three two-goal losses that included an empty net goal, and Saturday’s two-goal defeat.
Lincoln dominated territorially during the first 10 minutes of the game and grabbed a 2-0 lead on a pair of Treloar goals. He opened the scoring 61 seconds into the period with a lacrosse-style goal from behind Aidan McCarthy’s net, then added his second on a spin-around shot through traffic from high in the zone. At that point, the Stars owned an 11-0 advantage in shots.
Dubuque didn’t manage its first shot until 9:29 remained in the opening stanza. But, just 2:37 later, Matthew Kopperud scored his 13th goal of the season to cut the Saints’ deficit in half. He intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and skated in on goalie Jacob Mucitelli. His backhander deflected off a defenseman’s stick and just inside the left goal post.
The Stars regained a two-goal cushion 4:37 into the second period, when Carter Schade went end-to-end before taking a shot from the left faceoff circle that handcuffed McCarthy. Saints coach Oliver David then pulled McCarthy in favor of Erik Portillo.
Zach Urdahl greeted Portillo with a goal less than two minutes later. He took a drop pass from Matthew Miller and wired a shot from the left circle past the reigning USHL goalie of the week.
Braden Doyle cut the Saints deficit to 4-2 with a power play goal 63 seconds into the third period. Ty Jackson left a drop pass for Dylan Jackson, who did the same for Doyle. The defenseman threw a wrist shot through a screen, and it beat Mucitelli for his seventh goal of the season.