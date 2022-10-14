WAVERLY — Ground and pound.
The third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock football team rode a massive, 28-point second half surge to a 35-14 win over No. 10 Western Dubuque on Friday night.
WSR came out of the game swinging with a two-play, 47-second touchdown drive on their first possession.
After forcing a punt on the Bobcats first drive, senior Asa Newsom took the handoff on the second play of the drive. Newsom broke a tackle and, after initially running to the left, cut back to the right and sprinted down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 7:50 remain in the first quarter.
On the ensuing Western Dubuque drive, the Bobcats took over on their own 43 after a personal foul added 15 yards on to the end of the return. Freshman quarterback Brett Harris found junior wide receiver Brock Carpenter for a 42 yard pick up down to the Go-Hawks 15 yard line.
Two plays later, facing a third and 22 following a 16-yard loss on a backwards pass, Harris forced a ball into the end zone. WSR senior Tyler Gayer wrestled the ball away from its intended receiver to earn the interception and keep the Bobcats off the board.
Western Dubuque managed to force a punt on the next two Go-Hawks drives to take over possession on their own 12 with 10:14 remaining in the first half.
With their offense struggling, the Bobcats dipped into their bag of tricks. A reverse pass from former quarterback turned wide receiver Caleb Klein to Harris gained 49 yards to the Go-Hawks 39.
Six plays later, Klein and Harris hooked up again as Harris found Klein for a 22-yard touchdown pass. A Go-Hawks defender seemed in position to break up the pass, but Klein snatched the ball and held on for the game-tying score with 7:03 remaining in the half.
Neither team found pay dirt for the remainder of the half. The Go-Hawks put together a promising drive and drove down to the Western Dubuque 33 with just over a minute remaing in the half. However, an interception ended the WSR threat.
At the half, the stats showed a differing philosophy from each team. The Bobcats amassed 136 total yards with 134 coming through the air. Meanwhile, the Go-Hawks picked up 153 total yards with 150 coming on the ground.
WSR received the second half kickoff and took advantage of their first possession of the half. The Go-Hawks marched down the field and took the lead on a 29-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back McCrae Hagarty, who committed to Iowa State for wrestling Friday morning.
Leading 14-7, the Go-Hawks forced a punt on the Bobcats first drive of the second half. Western Dubuque punter Caden Abresch pinned the Go-Hawks on their own 6.
WSR made little in the way of progress on their first two plays and faced a third and long in the shadow of their own end zone. On third down, Marsh looked to connect with Newsom on a deep post route. The pass fell incomplete, but Newsom managed to draw a pass interference penalty against the Bobcats to pick up the first down.
Hagarty capped off the 94-yard drive with a 59-yard touchdown run to put WSR on top 21-7 with 3:54 left in the third.
With the game on the brink of getting out of hand, the Bobcats marched down to the field to Waverly-Shell Rock 6, facing a fourth and goal as the third quarter ended.
A false start followed by a holding penalty pushed the Bobcats backwards to the WSR 30.
Both Go-Hawks defensive ends beat the man across from them and flushed Harris up the middle. Harris threw the ball on the run, but, with too much air under it, it tailed at the end and Gayer swatted the ball to the turf to force the turnover on downs.
Capped off by a two-yard rush from Hagarty, the Go-Hawks drove 70 yards to take a 28-7 lead with 10:24 remaining in the game.
The Bobcats made one last attempt at a comeback, but back-to-back sacks in the red zone on third and fourth down halted the Bobcats last gasp.
Hagarty added one more touchdown, a 46-yard touchdown, to finish the night with fourth touchdowns and give the Go-Hawks a 35-7 lead.
Western Dubuque added a late touchdown with 48 seconds left as second-string quarterback Connor Maiers hooked up with Gannon Hickie for a 28-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 35-14.
