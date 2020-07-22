Macey Kleitsch was dominant in the pitching circle once again as Iowa Class 4A No. 2-ranked West Delaware punched its second consecutive ticket to the Iowa state tournament with an 8-2 victory over Washington (Iowa) in a 4A regional final on Tuesday night in Manchester, Iowa.
The Hawks (21-4) clinched their 15th trip to state in program history, and will compete for the state crown in Fort Dodge next week. The Demons closed their season at 10-18.
After retiring 10 Washington batters in a row, Kleitsch helped her own cause with a bloop RBI single in the fourth inning to extend West Delaware's lead to 3-0. Eva Winn and Mia Payton added RBI hits to make it 5-0 in the fifth, then Eve Wedewer added an RBI double in the sixth for the Hawks to put the game out of reach.