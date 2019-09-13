The Dubuque Fighting Saints will open their USHL preseason schedule with a home-and-home series against Cedar Rapids. Here is a look at the weekend:

When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Rapids Ice Arena.

Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM and superhits106.com. (HockeyTV.com will air only the Friday game).

Last season: Cedar Rapids went 6-3 against the Saints last season. It was the first time since 2013-14 that the RoughRiders won the regular-season series.

Outlook: Cedar Rapids dropped a 10-2 decision at Des Moines on Monday in its preseason opener. Dubuque has yet to play a game. The two teams will square off eight times during the regular season. Both teams are expected to use most of their 30-man rosters this weekend. Dubuque will play a home-and-home with Green Bay next weekend before opening the regular season the following weekend at the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

