area state qualifiers CLASS 3A Hempstead: Mitchell Pins (106), Evan Bratten (113), Mitchell Murphy (120), Landon Reisen (126), Dawson Fish (138), Josiah Schaetzle (160), Cole Rettenmaier (182), JoJo Lewis (220) Senior: Mason Besler (120), Beau Healey (160), Cohen Pfohl (285) Western Dubuque: CJ Kammiller (132), Joe Hirsch (138), Drew Burds (170), Logan Massey (182), Derek Hoerner (192), Jacob Klostermann (285) CLASS 2A Wahlert: Jerren Gille (126) Maquoketa: Jackson Van Keuren (220) West Delaware: Brayden Maury (113), Carson Less (120), Jax Miller (126), Carson Turnis (138), Brent Yonkovic (152), Logan Peyton (160), Garrison Gillihan (170), Jeryn Funke (182), Will Ward (195), Cameron Geuther (285) CLASS 1A Beckman Catholic: Alex Hageman (170), Ryan Funke (182) Bellevue: Jack Hiland (220) Clayton Ridge: Erik Flores (106) Maquoketa Valley: Nathan Bietz (195), Brady Davis (220), Aiden Salow (285)
No matter where you looked on Saturday, one wrestler or another was earning a chance at redemption.
For some, redemption arrived early.
In total, 36 area wrestlers clinched berths in the Iowa state wrestling tournament, which runs Wednesday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The top three wrestlers at each weight in Class 3A, and the top two at each weight in 2A and 1A advanced to form 24-wrestler brackets.
West Delaware led all area schools with 10 qualifiers in Class 2A. Dubuque Hempstead advanced eight in 3A, Western Dubuque had six and Dubuque Senior is sending three.
Dubuque Wahlert, meanwhile, ended a four-year drought with its first state qualifier since 2018.
Hempstead’s Evan Bratten (113 pounds), Josiah Schaetzle (160) and JoJo Lewis (220) each won district championships at the 3A District 7 tournament in Eldridge. Mitchell Pins (106), Mitchell Murphy (120) and Landon Reisen (126) finished runners-up for the Mustangs, and Dawson Fish (138) and Cole Rettenmaier (182) placed third.
Schaetzle is making his third state appearance and will be seeking his second medal. He placed fifth as a sophomore in 2021, but missed the podium last year after going 1-2 in Des Moines.
Pins, Fish and Lewis also qualified last year for the Mustangs; Pins placed sixth and Lewis was seventh while Fish went 1-2.
All six of Western Dubuque’s qualifiers will be making their state debuts.
The Bobcats’ Logan Massey won the 3A District 7 182-pound title with a 6-0 decision over Hempstead’s Rettenmaier in the final.
WD’s CJ Kammiller (132) and Joe Hirsch (138) both won by medical forfeits in their second-place matches. Drew Burds (170), Derek Hoerner (195) and Jacob Klostermann (285) placed third.
Dubuque Senior’s Mason Besler (120) and Beau Healey (160) will each be making their first trips to state while teammate Cohen Pfohl (285) makes his second, this time after winning a district championship at the 3A District 1 tournament in Bettendorf.
Healey was a third-place finisher at districts last year and failed to reach the district medal stand as a sophomore. He lost his semifinal match on Saturday, but rebounded with a pair of wins to clinch his state ticket. He finished second after winning by medical forfeit over Iowa City High’s Ryan Ott.
Besler reached the 120 final before falling to Bettendorf’s Timothy Koester. He pinned Fort Madison’s Noah Swigart in 1:46 to secure silver.
Pfohl, who went 0-2 at state last year, pinned his way to the district championship, sticking Bettendorf’s Aiden Lee in 3:18. He pinned Davenport North’s Jeremiah Henderson in 2:53 in the semifinals.
Wahlert hadn’t advanced a wrestler beyond the 2A district tournament since winning the team championship and crowning a pair of individual champions in 2018.
Jerren Gille ended that drought at the 2A District 11 tournament in Manchester, winning a 6-0 decision over West Delaware’s Jax Miller in the 126 final. He won by fall in 16 seconds in his quarterfinal match before winning via technical fall over Solon’s Lawsin Sinnwell, 18-3, in the semifinals.
The Golden Eagles’ Michael Bormann reached the 220 final, but was pinned in 3:26 by Maquoketa’s Jackson Van Keuren and then lost the second-place wrestleback to Anamosa’s Cole Sigler in 22 seconds and finished in third.
Van Keuren, who also will be making his state debut, improved to 34-15. He won a 7-4 decision over Sigler in the semifinals after booking a 5-3 victory over Solon’s Grant Wilson in the quarterfinals.
West Delaware, the state duals runner-up, crowned five champions, including four-time qualifier Logan Peyton (160). Carson Less (120), Carson Turnis (138), Brent Yonkovic (152) and Will Ward (195) also won titles.
Brayden Maury (113), Jax Miller (126), Garrison Gillihan (170), Jeryn Funke (182) and Cameron Geuther (285) each finished runner-up.
Less, Yonkovic, Peyton, Ward and Geuther medaled at last year’s state meet.
A semifinal win over Cascade’s Cade Rausch was enough for Bellevue’s Jack Hiland to secure his inaugural trip to the state tournament and made him just the 10th Comet to ever reach state. Hiland beat Rausch, 3-0, in the 220 semifinals at the Class 1A District 12 tournament in Wilton before losing a 9-4 decision to West Branch’s Logan Wright in the finals.
Hiland’s 44 wins this season ties Mason Lyons’ program record.
Rausch had pinned Wilton’s Aiden Hewitt in 1:32 in the third-place match.
Kalvin Manternach (120) and Ty Frasher (152) also placed third for the Cougars.
West Branch’s Lincoln Edwards pinned Manternach in 1:29 in the second-place match. Frasher lost a 14-4 major decision to Mediapolis’ Kyler Crow in his second-place match.
Maquoketa Valley crowned a district champ at each of the top three weights while Beckman Catholic qualified two wrestlers and Clayton Ridge advanced one at the Class 1A District 6 tournament in Monona.
Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Bietz (195) and Brady Davis (220) each pinned their way to district championships while Aiden Salow beat Beckman’s Isaac Barrick, 3-1, in sudden victory in the 285 semifinals before pinning Wapsie Valley’s Derek Hilsenbeck in 5:33 in the final.
Bietz and Salow are making their state debuts; Davis went 0-2 at state last year.
Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores finally broke through to Des Moines, winning the 106 district title with a trio of pins.
Flores, who improved to 37-3, opened the day with a 23-second pin of Central Elkader’s Jonah Burns, then stuck Postville’s Moe Hashi in 3:25 in the semifinals. He won by fall over Edgewood-Colesburg’s Marcus Gaul in 3:28 in the final.
Beckman’s Alex Hageman beat Postville’s Stephen Russell, 11-6, in the 170 final to reach state for the first time. Ryan Funke will also make his debut after finishing runner-up at 182.
