To say the Clarke University women’s basketball team is on point right now would be a major understatement.
Makenna Haase scored 14 points with seven rebounds, and Cascade High grad Nicole McDermott added 14 points off the bench as the NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride cruised past Graceland, 86-53, on Saturday at the Kehl Center for their 14th consecutive victory.
The Pride (15-1, 11-1 Heart of America Athletic Conference) also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Western Dubuque alum Morgan Pitz, while Tina Ubl chipped in 12 points. Clarke took a 22-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, and the rout was on from there.
Dubuque 65, Nebraska Wesleyan 52 — At Stoltz Center: The Spartans (3-4, 2-1 American Rivers Conference) used a key 18-9 run during the second quarter to help keep the Prairie Wolves winless. Former River Ridge/Scales Mound (Ill.) star Tabria Thomas scored 14 points with nine rebounds, and Miah Smith added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Vanessa Eniola also added 14 points for the Spartans.
Central 69, Loras 54 — At Pella, Iowa: Sami Martin was a machine for the Duhawks, as the Platteville High grad made 10 of 15 shot attempts for 25 points and added 12 rebounds, but no other player scored more than seven points in the loss. Loras (2-2, 0-1 A-R-C) hadn’t played since a win over Dubuque on Jan. 16.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 72, Wartburg 55 — At Waverly, Iowa: Sam Kilburg scored a game-high 23 points, Peter Ragen scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Cascade High grad Brock Simon added 12 points as the Spartans remained unbeaten on the season (6-0, 2-0 A-R-C) by beating Wartburg. The Spartans held the Knights to 30.2% shooting from the field (19-for-63) and just 5-for-24 from beyond the arc.
Clarke 88, Graceland 71 — At Kehl Center: The Pride (9-7, 8-5 Heart) were led by Jordan Lake’s 20 points in the victory at home. Keith Johnson and Deylon Johnson added 17 points apiece as the Pride pushed the lead to 21 with just more than a minute to play in the convincing win.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks sweep — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Jakob Krakow (174 pounds) picked up a pair of victories by fall in 4:05 and 6:17, respectively, as the NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked Duhawks rolled to a pair of win to open A-R-C action. Loras beat Luther, 35-9, and blitzed Buena Vista, 51-2.
Spartans split — At Pella, Iowa: Six wrestlers notched pins as Dubuque picked up a 45-10 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan, led by Zarik Anderson (165 pounds) earning a pin in 1:14. The Spartans also suffered a 31-9 setback to Central.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Spartans sweep — At UD: The University of Dubuque men’s and women’s indoor track teams swept the Sol Butler Classic.
The UD men won six events and outpaced Upper Iowa, 214-119.5, for the title. Michael Orcutt was the lone Spartan in the running events to garner two top-two finishes, taking first in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:43.52. He finished behind his teammate, Andrew Hutchinson (1:25.50), in the 600-meter run.
The UD women also won six events, and beat out Viterbo, 169-113, for the crown.Kaitlyn Wilder won the weight throw, while Abby Smith won the high jump and Demetria Johnson won the 55 meter hurdles.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Loras swept — At Decorah, Iowa: The Duhawk men’s and women’s swim teams suffered losses to Luther, as the Norse men secured a 190.5-95.5 victory and the Luther women earned a 186-87 triumph.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 76, Randolph 53 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Jack Misky dropped 25 points, Riley Richard added 15 points and Max Lucey had 14 as the Wisconsin Division 4 top-ranked Cubans (13-0) pulled away from Division 4 No. 9 Randolph (14-3) with a 43-28 run during the second half.
Carter Olson added eight points and 10 assists for the Cubans.
Southwestern 61, Boscobel 35 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Peerson Kephart scored 13 points and Nate Reiff added 10 as the Wildcats rode a balanced attack in a road win over the Bulldogs.
Dodgeville 54, Shullsburg 53 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Chandler Kelly scored 27 points, but the Miners (6-6) saw their second-half surge fall just short against Dodgeville (8-8).
Columbus 70, Platteville 55 — At Platteville, Wis.: Devin Digman scored 17 points and Isaac Vorwald added 15, but the Hillmen couldn’t keep pace with Columbus.
Cascade 38, North Cedar 29 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars (5-11) were strong defensively again on Friday night, earning the win with just enough offense as Eli Green led the way with 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Shullsburg 54, River Ridge 23 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Layla Alt scored 13 points, Anna Wiegel added 12 and Jaidyn Strang nine as the Miners (17-6) nailed six 3-pointers in the second half to pull away.
Waunakee 52, Platteville 49 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 17 points and Lizzie Poller added nine points, but the Hillmen fell just short in a close loss.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 5, Des Moines Capitals 2 — At Urbandale, Iowa: Blake Bechen recorded two goals and an assist, and Blake Bakey added a goal and two assists as the Saints improved to 14-2-0 in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
Malakhi Haley and Tristan Priest also scored goals, and Jeremiah Snyder and Michael Huseman chipped in assists. Isaac Tillman stopped 23 shots to earn the victory in goal. The two teams meet again this morning in Urbandale.