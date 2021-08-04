Sawyer Nauman spent a fair amount of time this summer following the exploits of his Dubuque County American Legion baseball teammates through their regular group chat.
The Minutemen had plenty to celebrate while they played for the six high schools in the county, combining to finish 46 games over the .500 mark. Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert advanced to the state tournament, Dyersville Beckman fell one run short of state, and Hempstead and Cascade captured conference championships.
Now, they’re back together again for another run.
Dubuque County, which won its third straight Iowa state championship this spring, will compete in the eight-team, double-elimination Mid-South Regional Tournament today through Sunday at Duncan Field in Hastings, Neb. The survivor advances to the World Series, scheduled for Aug. 12-17 in Shelby, N.C.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun, and we should be pretty good, especially with having guys from two teams that made it to the (high school) state tournament last week,” said Nauman, a senior first baseman from Western Dubuque High School who won the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division player of the year award and will be playing in the regional tournament with his younger brother, Tucker. “It’s going to be nice to be on the same side as those guys, instead of competing against them during the summer.
“When we unite, I feel we can be pretty dangerous.”
The Minutemen feature 15 players who earned either all-Northeast District or all-conference accolades during the high school season. Nauman, Wahlert’s Aaron Savary and Jake Brosius, Hempstead’s Logan Runde and Senior’s Gavin Guns hopped on the bus to Hastings a day after being named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams.
Dubuque County steamrolled through the state tournament in early May at Ames by pounding Moville, 12-2, in the first round; beating Ames, 16-5, in the second game; and thumping Carroll, 15-0, for the title. Including the area tournament to get to state, the Minutemen have outscored opponents, 70-12, and won four of the five games by the mercy rule.
“It’s always so much fun to be a part of a team like that with so much talent. We run-ruled everyone at state, so we never had to worry about losing,” said Savary, a junior who on Monday announced his commitment to pitch at the University of Iowa. “But what’s really cool about this team is everyone gets along so well, even though we come from so many different schools, and everyone just loves the game. It’s like we’ve been teammates forever.”
Brosius noticed that while Wahlert made its run to the Class 3A state championship game. He frequently looked up into the crowd and saw Minutemen teammates from the five other county high schools.
“Even though we went our separate ways for the high school season, we still stayed pretty close,” said Brosius, who set a Wahlert school record with 13 home runs. “We see a lot of those guys when we play each other throughout the high school season and we keep in touch with the group chat. But I’m excited to reconnect with them and go out to Nebraska with the goal of getting to the World Series. I’m looking forward to it.”
Dubuque County received a special exemption to add Runde to the roster after Senior’s Ben Hefel suffered a knee injury in the Legion state tournament that cost him almost all of his senior season of high school. The Mustangs, who reached the Class 4A state tournament for the second straight season, will also be represented by fleet-footed centerfielder Michael Garrett and powerful corner infielder Trey Schaber.
Wahlert, which nearly upset top-ranked Marion in the Class 3A state final, will also be represented by first baseman Garrett Kadolph and the versatile Landon Stoll.
Catcher Owen Huehnergarth, outfielder Nick Offerman and pitcher Logan Burchard led Beckman to a district championship. The Trailblazers fell one run short of advancing to the Class 2A state tournament.
Eli Green and Ted Weber, both seniors, helped Cascade tie for the River Valley Conference’s North Division title this summer. Senior will also be represented by all-district performers Cole Smith and Ray Schlosser. Smith won the American Legion of Iowa Baseball Player of the Year scholarship earlier this summer.
The Mid-South Regional includes teams from Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, Nebraska and Missouri, as well as the host team.
“I really don’t know much about any of the teams out there, but from what I gather, they’re all going to be pretty good and there aren’t going to be any weak teams out there,” said first-year head coach Ronnie Kramer, a long-time assistant to former coach Rob Hoerner. “But, if we hit the ball like we did all spring and summer, we’ll be fine. It’s actually a really big diamond — 370 down the lines and 405 to the power alleys — so there won’t be a lot of home runs, but we have a lot of team speed and guys who can hit the gaps.
“It’s going to take a lot of pitching depth, because of the pitch counts and playing every day. Adding Runde really helps, because he has a really nice arm to go along with his big bat. We have a lot of guys who can give us innings. It’s definitely a position of strength for us.”
The Minutemen represent the Legion posts of Cascade, Dyersville, Dubuque, Epworth and Farley. Ronnie Kramer will be assisted by Jeff Nadermann, Gavin Nadermann, Dylan Kramer and Dennis Jaeger.