WD completes epic comeback in state quarterfinals
BY BRENDEN WEST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A two-set deficit in any match can feel like the deepest hole to climb out of.
Making that climb in the Iowa state quarterfinals -- where the crowds are deafening and the fear of defeat suffocating -- is a daunting task in and of itself.
Western Dubuque doesn’t care. With their season seemingly buried, against the team with the longest-running state tournament streak in Class 4A, the young Bobcats responded like a team destined for a historic season.
Sophomore Meredith Bahl had 20 kills on 24 attempts and seventh-seeded Western Dubuque pulled off a gutsy, improbable comeback against No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier for a five-set state quarterfinal victory on Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center, propelling the unflappable young Bobcats to the 4A state semifinals.
“Unbelievable. I have no words for it,” said Bahl. “We just had each other’s backs. We knew that we could come back from a 2-0 deficit. We can fight as hard as anyone.”
The win sends WD to its program first state semifinal. The Bobcats got here by ousting the two teams who were in last year’s 4A championship. They defeated three-time reigning champion Dubuque Wahlert in four sets in the Oct. 29 regional semifinals. This Xavier team handily swept the Bobcats back in September.
“It’s exactly how I’ve been describing these girls all year. They’re never going to give up, they’re going to fight point for point and that’s exactly what they did,” said WD coach Megan Scherrman. “They have a goal and they work so well together. It’s a team that focused on taking care of their side of the court, the volleyball that we need to play. That really makes a difference.
“They always have composure. They make a few errors, they don’t get flustered, they get right back into it. And that’s good.”
The Bobcats (23-13) dropped Sets 1 and 2, 25-23 and 25-21, and seemingly had no answer for Saints outside hitter Eve Magill -- who, in her third season as a starter for Xavier, has as many trips to the Cell (three) as WD has in school history. The Saints (28-7) have been to the last four state tournaments.
Maddy Maahs served the Bobcats to a 3-0 lead at the start of Set 3, and they didn’t trail for the remainder of the frame. WD used a 9-3 run to take an 18-10 lead in the set, and the Saints never got within five after that. A Xavier service error pushed WD to set point and Bahl put the game away with a thunderous kill down the line for a 25-18 Set 3 win.
At the start of Set 4, the Saints rotated their lineup to pit the 6-foot-5 Magill against Bobcats right side Meg Besler instead of the smaller blocker in 5-6 Maddy Maahs. Xavier started off with a 7-5 lead, but WD rallied to tie Set 4 at 8-8, and overtook the Saints, 11-9, on back-to-back kills from sophomore outside Maddie Harris.
Magill still managed five kills in Set 4, but Bahl came alive with two straight back-row kills keying a four-point WD run for a 22-17 lead. Harris’ kill brought the Bobcats to set point, 24-20, and Bahl tied the match two points later for a 25-21 win and a 2-2 tie in the match.
With a chance to make history on the line, Western Dubuque saved arguably its best performance of the day for Set 5.
Harris followed a kill with an ace to start the final set, and WD never trailed again. The Bobcats built their lead to 8-2 on Clare Horsfield’s ace. Xavier used a 6-2 run to get within 10-8, but then committed four straight errors to bring WD to match point, 14-8.
Three plays later, freshman middle Libby Lansing tipped the ball through the Xavier block for a kill, a 15-10 Set 5 win that sent Bobcat nation into a frenzy.
“It’s something I’ve always dreamed of as a kid,” said Harris, who had 14 kills for WD. “Now I’m here. We’ve just beat Xavier. It’s incredible.”
Maahs (also a sophomore) finished with 41 assists and freshman libero Ella Meyer led the Bobcats with 15 digs. Magill finished with a match-high 24 kills.
Western Dubuque will play the 4A semifinal match on Thursday against No. 6 Marion. The Indians defeated North Scott in Tuesday’s other quarterfinal.
The Bobcats are still waiting to find out what situation, if any, will rattle them in this postseason. So far, the situation and the opponent have yet to faze them.
“These girls are to the point where they don’t really care who they’re playing,” Bahl said. “It all comes down to them playing their game on our side.”