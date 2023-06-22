Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 27 in Phoenix. Fickell said his team will train at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in early August. The Chicago Bears held camp in Platteville from 1984 through 2001.
The University of Wisconsin football program will take its training camp on the road in early August, much to the delight of Southwest Wisconsin supporters.
First-year head coach Luke Fickell announced this spring his plan to hold the first week of drills on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The Badgers will arrive Aug. 1 and return to Madison on Aug. 8.
For the past six seasons, Fickell took his University of Cincinnati football teams away from campus to start workouts. The Bearcats spent as much as three weeks at Higher Ground Conference & Retreat Center, 30 miles from Cincinnati in West Harrison, Ind.
“It’s so much better,” Fickell told Badger Extra this spring. “You are completely away from distractions, you’re completely away from your norm. And I think it gives you so much more time to focus on football and hanging out together.
“They’re playing cards and things because they’re not going back to their apartment, they’re not hanging out with their girlfriend, they’re not playing their video game. They’re hanging with each other. They’re doing things together, there’s nothing else to do.”
During his six-year tenure in Cincinnati, the Bearcats went 57-18 and advanced to bowl games in each of the past three seasons. Fickell used the off-site training facility to build a sense of unity within the team and build the foundation for the season.
That’s doesn’t mean the move was always popular with the players.
“I looked at them and said, ‘That (uncomfortable) bed you’re sleeping in? I’m sleeping in the same (uncomfortable) bed,’” Fickell said. “‘You’ve been in my house, it’s not bad. I’d like to go home and sleep in my nice bed and roll in there next to my wife and see my kids, too. You’re not the only one that feels like this place can be (uncomfortable), too. But we’re all doing it together.’”
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville hosted the Chicago Bears training camp from 1984 through 2001 before moving closer to home and Olivet Nazarene University for the next 18 years. The Bears have trained at Hallas Hall since 2020.
MAQUOKETA CROWNS PITCH, HIT, RUN CHAMPIONS
The Maquoketa Kiwanis Club hosted 30 area youth in the Pitch, Hit & Run baseball/softball skills competition on June 6. Local champions now have a chance to move onto the team championship, to be held at a Major League Baseball game later this season.
The local softball winners included: Hayden Bickford (age 7-8), JoAnna James (9-10) and Olivia Warthan (11-12). The baseball winners included: Quincy Tuescher (7-8), William Weber (9-10), Collin Kluesner (11-12) and Dylan Warthan (13-14).
SCHELLSMIDT SETS SCHOOL RECORD AT WAUKON
Carter Schellsmidt set the Waukon High School record for hits in a career with his 141st last week against Waverly-Shell Rock. He hit a two-run double to surpass Brian Curtin, who held the hits record since 1996.
The senior catcher grew up in Dubuque, and his father, Shane Schellsmidt, coached at the University of Dubuque in addition to training aspiring young players. Carter will play at Marshalltown Community College in the fall.
ARENA LEAGUE SELECTS 4TH AND FINAL CITY
Dubuque did not make the cut for The Arena League, an indoor circuit scheduled to kick off play with four teams in the summer of 2024. The league recently announced that Springfield, Mo.; Waterloo, Iowa; and Kansas City, Mo. will be a part of the inaugural season following a fan vote that launched this winter.
The other cities in contention were Rochester, Minn.; Little Rock, Ark.; Rockford, Ill.; Oklahoma City; and Wichita Falls, Texas.