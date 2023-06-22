Wisconsin Fickell Football
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 27 in Phoenix. Fickell said his team will train at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in early August. The Chicago Bears held camp in Platteville from 1984 through 2001.

 Rick Scuteri The Associated Press

The University of Wisconsin football program will take its training camp on the road in early August, much to the delight of Southwest Wisconsin supporters.

First-year head coach Luke Fickell announced this spring his plan to hold the first week of drills on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The Badgers will arrive Aug. 1 and return to Madison on Aug. 8.

