Over the course of 31 seasons, Caron Townsend set out to build a winning tradition with the River Ridge (Wis.) girls basketball program.
It’s possible she exceeded even her own high expectations.
After starting at Bloomington High School in 1989 before becoming River Ridge in 1995, the one constant with the girls basketball team through 31 seasons under Townsend was winning. She resigned from her post last week to enjoy more free time, but Townsend will remain at River Ridge as the school’s counselor.
“It’s been on my mind for a while,” said Townsend, an Ohio, Ill., native who played guard at UW-Platteville and finished her master’s degree with the Pioneers in 1989. She was also a graduate assistant with the women’s basketball team for two seasons before taking over the head position in Bloomington. “When you’ve been doing it for a long time, you kind of look forward to a slower life and more relaxed life. It just seemed like the timing was right. I’ve spent many years dedicated to this and just thought it was time.”
Few can boast the type of success Townsend had leading the Timberwolves, finishing with a 537-195 career record for an impressive 73% winning percentage. She led Bloomington/River Ridge to 13 conference championships, an amazing 12 regional titles and two sectional crowns that led to a state semifinal appearance in 1993 and a state runner-up trophy in 2011.
“It was all about building a winning tradition, and I had the opportunity to do that with the longevity that a lot of coaches these days aren’t getting,” Townsend said. “I was 23 when I started, a young coach that was inexperienced, and the administration at Bloomington and River Ridge allowed me to make mistakes and grow. When you’re allowed to build that longevity, you can build a program and a tradition and I’m very thankful for that.”
Townsend was selected as her conference’s coach of the year on 12 occasions and was the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2011. She received the prestigious honor of being inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame in 2018.
“To be honored from the coaches association and be named alongside some pretty successful coaches was quite the honor,” Townsend said. “To be named into that Hall of Fame is pretty special, the highlight of a coaching career. It was such an honor.”
Townsend has served as the President of the WBCA and has held other roles within the organization. She is annually seen as a television color commentator for the WIAA Girls State Tournament for the past 25 years, which will now come to an end as only active coaches fill that role.
“Over my tenure as athletic director and before, Coach Townsend has been a standard in coaching,” River Ridge athletic director Wade Winkers said in a press release. “The program she has built is incredible and her impact is found in countless former student-athletes.”
After more than three decades on the bench, Townsend certainly deserves a lighter schedule. She’ll leave behind quite a legacy.
“Surround yourself with good people,” Townsend said. “I had a very loyal assistant, Joe Schulte, for many years building this program and it was a great partnership. Start at the youth level and build it, work your way up. Get the kids to become dedicated and build the program.
“I will miss the girls and I’ll miss the competitiveness. It’s been a big part of my life for a long time and I’m excited for a new chapter, but it’s definitely been a great ride and very rewarding. With all the young women that have come through our program, I’m quite proud of what they’ve become.”